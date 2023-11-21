Panama's mining future is at a turning point

A controversial mining contract has plunged Panama into protest, triggering the most significant social upheaval in decades. People have taken to the streets since October 16 historical numbersThere are no signs of abating despite the concessions made by the government.

At the center of this movement is the Cobre Panama mine, one of the largest copper mines in the world and, notably, the largest private investment in Panama’s history. When copper deposits were identified in 1968, one newspaper described it as an economic asset as big as the Panama Canal. The mine is operated by Minera Panama, a local subsidiary of Canadian company First Quantum Minerals (FQM) and is also partly owned by South Korea’s state-run Korea Resources Corporation. It opened for business in 2019 but has been mired in controversies and legal troubles for a long time. The original mining rights for the project were negotiated in a contract in 1997, allowing unrestricted mineral exploitation with only 2 percent royalty payments. The agreement also exempted mine operators from paying certain taxes. However, in 2017, Panama’s Supreme Court of Justice ruled that the law granting concessions for the mine – which were acquired without a bidding process, citizen participation or environmental impact studies – was unconstitutional because it did not conform to the country’s best interests. It was not there and it was lacking. Clear commitment to social welfare and public well-being.

Since the announcement of this decision was delayed by the court in 2021, a new long-term contract has been negotiated that aims to correct some of the mistakes of its predecessor. Its authorization was passed by the National Assembly of Panama in record time – only three days – and final approval was given by President Laurentino Cortizo on October 20, despite Cortizo having proposed a ban on open-pit mining just a few years earlier. I promised. Against a troubled economic backdrop, the Cortizo administration hailed the contract as a victory. But protesters condemn its shortcomings and argue that decisions regarding Panama’s natural resources should remain the purview of its people, not foreign corporations.

The Minera Panama contract is an issue touching some of the country’s deepest veins of unrest, and the protests suggest a source of public dissatisfaction with Panama’s current environmental, economic and political model. The public revolt may indicate that not only is the contract between the state and mining companies unsustainable, but also between the state and its citizens.

From its earliest days as a country, Panama’s development has been inextricably linked to foreign ambitions. After gaining independence from Colombia in 1903, the newly formed Panamanian government signed a treaty that granted the United States extensive control over the Panama Canal Zone, preventing Panama from imposing taxes or fees on the canal, its subsidiaries, or its employees. The ability was taken away. Under this treaty, Panama received a lump sum payment of only $10 million, a fraction of the total value of the canal to the global economy.

Although the canal returned to Panamanian hands in 1999, the global race for critical minerals is once again attracting foreign interest in the country’s resources. Panama’s copper is a key component of many of the green technologies needed to solve the global climate crisis. But in Panama, as elsewhere, climate policy is in tension with environmental policies, and the process of extracting this mineral is wreaking havoc on Panama’s environment. The mine is located on the Mesoamerican Corridor, designated as a protected area, but inspections of its activities revealed a staggering 209 cases of non-compliance with measures outlined in Panama’s 2011 Environmental Impact Assessment, particularly Regarding river and soil pollution.

However, what began as an environmental issue has become entangled with greater dissatisfaction with the traditional model of foreign resource extraction, especially as it relates to the sovereignty of developing countries.

Many of the current protesters share the belief that the mining concession is tantamount to a new Canal Zone and an all-too-familiar violation of the country’s sovereignty. For example, Panamanian law allows land expropriation, through which the government can seize privately owned land for public use (in this case, to give to mining companies); The earlier version of the contract explicitly protected this practice. The new contract also allows foreign-owned Minera Panama to build port facilities and charge the state a fee for using these key infrastructure facilities.

The new contract allows for all of this while guaranteeing very little in return. Under the new agreement, Panama will receive $375 million in annual revenues from the mine, including taxes and increased royalties. But protesters complain that $375 million, although better than the original contract, is still far less than the mine’s gross profit – last year, $1.065 billion – and is out of proportion to the environmental damage. As part of this figure the income tax rate paid by Minera Panama, 26 percent, is significantly lower than the amount paid elsewhere in the world by its parent company, FQM. For example, in Zambia, FQM pays 38 percent income tax: when its Kanananshi mine earned $1.025 billion in 2021, FQM paid $392 million in taxes in Zambia.

In addition, the new contract allows Minera Panama to operate without paying agreed fees under specific conditions – for example, if the price of copper falls below a certain threshold or if copper production in the concession area exceeds a specified limit. The amount is less than. It also doesn’t require a lump sum of $375 million that can be adjusted over time. Potential inflationary trends or particularly volatile commodity markets will cause the value of the amount offered to decline significantly over the next 40 years. Whether the mine is a flop or a success, the contract offers an opportunity for the public in either direction.

When Cortizo began negotiations in 2021, one of its officials said that a new contract was “necessary to balance the relationship between the company and the state.” This calculation has not always been simple for Panama or other resource-rich countries.

Panama’s current economic challenges do not make decision-making calculations any easier. The government’s response to widespread protests in 2022 over the cost of living crisis has largely relied on short-term subsidies. While these measures provided some short-term relief, they threaten Panama’s long-term economic prospects, as evidenced by the country’s recent outlook downgrades by Fitch and S&P Global. Unemployment remains high, informality rates are high, and the debt-to-GDP ratio stands at around 58 percent.

Immediate acceptance of the protesters’ demands could worsen the already poor economic situation. The mine contributes 75 percent of the country’s exports, about 5 percent of GDP and more than 2 percent of total employment. In the event that Panama unilaterally terminates the contract, Minera will be liable for $10 billion to $100 billion as economic compensation for the infrastructure construction, human capital and environmental development investments made in the country by Panama. There will also be a heavy debt burden. ,

Allegations of suspicious financial transactions surrounding the contract have further increased citizens’ political frustration. Rumors circulating on social media speculate that some members of Panama’s National Assembly may have received payments of more than $1 million to secure their votes in favor of the contract. Whether or not these allegations can be confirmed, the perception of these transactions among the public does not help the government’s case. Corruption is already top of mind in Panama, viewed by the public as the country’s most important issue. This concern is particularly relevant as the country is shocked by the sentencing of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli in July as part of the New Business scandal, which exposed corruption throughout Panamanian society. With the mining crisis, Panama’s government is now widely perceived by the public to be working against the country’s interests, hastily pushing the contract through the legislature while suppressing citizen dissent.

Apparently, Panama City officials are already feeling the pressure. On October 29, in an effort to suppress dissent and restore the government’s credibility, Cortizo announced a now-abandoned referendum for the public to decide whether or not to cancel the mining contract. But this move was unfortunate from the beginning. Beyond logistical concerns, many saw referendums not as empowering citizens, but as a strategy by the government to shift the responsibility for policy making onto the people, so that they would later be blamed for any adverse outcomes. Can be held. Cortizo has since signed legislation placing an indefinite moratorium on new mining concessions or renewals of existing concessions. But it also fails to address citizens’ demands, as it leaves a path for the Cobre Panama mine contract that has been at the center of the debate.

The country’s mining fate—and protesters’ best hope for change—is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. Already, the court has accepted 10 lawsuits targeting the constitutionality of the contract, and deliberations are expected to begin on November 24 for two of these. While if the contract were terminated through referendum, Panama would still owe Minera Panama billions, environmentalists say and legal experts argue that the Supreme Court decision exposes the country to potential international legal action for breach of the contract. Will put us in a more favorable position against. Thus, having the contract declared unconstitutional by the court is Panama’s only way to escape the economic straitjacket of Minera Panama. However, it may take several days to years to achieve a unanimous decision from all nine judges. For example, the 2017 ruling that triggered contract renegotiations was issued nearly eight years after the initial complaint was made to the court. And unless a court says otherwise, the new contract will stand.

Meanwhile, public mining frustrations are likely to impact Panama’s political structure as the country prepares for general elections in May 2024. The ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), its presidential candidate and current Vice President José Gabriel Carrizo, and other traditional parties’ candidates for the presidency, such as former Foreign Minister Romulo Roux, face an uphill climb to restore their credibility. Will happen. This is especially true for Roux, who is a partner in the law firm that has advised Minera Panama for more than 25 years and was himself one of the drafters of the original 1997 contract. Although Roux has said he would leave the law firm if he wins the presidential election, many still see this as a conflict of interest that weakens already weak voter trust.

In this context, independent candidates and grassroots movements are gaining momentum by taking advantage of the growing demand for new, accountable leadership. Serena Vamvas, a young candidate for San Francisco district representative who has opposed mining since at least 2021, has gained significant popularity this year on a platform based on sustainability and environmental protection. Ricardo Lombana, a vocal critic of the contract, is also gaining popularity and positioning himself as a figure opposed to corruption and clientelism.

In 2021, Cortizo celebrated Panama becoming a carbon-negative country at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26. Although he urged global action on climate change and praised the role of Panama’s forests in achieving its carbon targets at the conference, his rhetoric has not always matched his actions at home. Now, after a long period of legal and bureaucratic wrangling, Panama has reached a turning point. Is Panama first and foremost a mining country, or a country that listens to its people? Given the court’s decision and the upcoming elections, Panama may get an answer sooner rather than later.

