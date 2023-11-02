Panama’s legislature considering canceling contract with Canadian mining company after public outcry

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Facing a second week of passionate, nationwide protests, Panama’s National Assembly has almost passed a new law voiding a controversial mining contract in an environmentally fragile part of the country.

There was a second debate on the bill late on Wednesday night and now the final vote is to be held on Thursday in which no changes can be made.

Panama’s legislature first agreed to a contract extension with Canadian mining company First Quantum and its local subsidiary Minera Panama in March. The resulting protests – the largest since the cost of living crisis last July – have led to a series of steps back from President Laurentino Cortizo.

The new bill not only voids that contract but also bans all concessions for mining activities until the country’s Mineral Resources Code is reformed.

Before legislators could debate the extraordinary measure, Cortizo first proposed a national referendum on the contract. Eight lawsuits were also filed in the Supreme Court of Panama declaring it unconstitutional.

Initially it was not clear how persuasive environmental objections would prove against the mine’s demonstrated economic promise. This is the largest private investment in Panama’s history and already makes up about 3% of the country’s GDP.

Now, however, the popular opposition has turned into serious legislative and legal challenges, which have pushed First Quantum’s shares into a 47% freefall since the market opened on the Toronto Stock Exchange earlier this week.

Critics warned that using a new law to void the contract could expose the government to legal action from Minera Panama. However, if the Supreme Court declares the contract unconstitutional, lawyers said it would be voided without the risk of potentially millions of dollars in lawsuits.

While the legislators were debating, anti-riot police dispersed protesters around the assembly building with rubber bullets and tear gas. Earlier in the day, nurses marched to the Supreme Court building to demand judges give priority to constitutionality cases.

The contract will allow open-pit copper mining for 20-40 years on 13,000 hectares of forest land in Colon state, just 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of the capital. Environmentalists argue that continued mining will jeopardize drinking water and destroy more forests.

According to Minera Panama’s own contractor, Jan de Nu Group, the mine is “in the middle of the jungle”. Specifically, it falls within Panama’s portion of the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, an important migratory route that studies estimate contains up to 10% of all known species.

Over the past two decades, Panama has already lost about 8.5% of its total tree cover, largely due to agriculture, according to Global Forest Watch satellite image analysis. Almost the same amount has again become disturbed by industrial activities.

While local protesters are concerned about drinking water, other advocates say the mine could threaten the Panama Canal, which has already reached its driest state since the 1950s due to El Nino in October.

While Minera Panama’s manager insisted in a September open letter that four rivers flow between the mine and the canal, the canal’s administrator expressed concern earlier this year that their water sources could conflict.

