Panama auctions more spots to transit the canal line amid a growing backlog of ships waiting to transit the key waterway for commodities

The Panama Canal Authority is auctioning off more spots for ships that want to jump to cross the line.

The starting bid to cut the line is $55,000, but some people are paying up to $4 million.

“Ships without reservations may experience indefinite delays,” the authority said Friday.

As the backlog of ships waiting to transit the Panama Canal grows, officials are allowing ships to bid on more spots cutting the line.

According to a notice issued on Friday, the latest auction will be open only for ships that have been waiting for 10 days or more.

“This measure is intended to provide more opportunities to obtain slots in Panamax locks for vessels that have been waiting in the transit queue for a long time,” the advisory said.

The notice said the starting bid for the spot would start at $55,000. But bids for the first spots to cross the waterway have reached $4 million. In total, shipping companies have paid $235 million to sail through the canal this year, Bloomberg reported.

Those premium prices for jumping the line come as intense drought has lowered the canal’s water levels, limiting the number of ships passing at once.

In August, about 200 ships were stuck on both sides of the canal, waiting for about three weeks to travel across, although this number dropped to about 95 by early October.

But the backlog is still long, so ships can either wait in line, pay for further space, or divert. Earlier this month, a traffic jam forced two ships to make a U-turn just 10 miles away from the waterway.

“Although current water shortages remain in the canal watershed, the transit reservation system is the only mechanism available to guarantee a transit date,” the notice said. “Therefore, ships without reservations may experience indefinite delays.”

The canal is a major junction for global trade, especially for the Americas. According to the Panama Canal Authority, petroleum products, chemicals and coal are among the top list of commodities making their way through the canal. But the current drought and the resulting traffic jams threaten to disrupt trade in energy goods, consumer goods and food.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com