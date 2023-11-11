Pan Macmillan India to launch The Business of Life: 101 Tough Questions Answered by Vaibhav Maloo

Businesswire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Nestled among shelves filled with the wisdom of generations, Pan Macmillan India has a new tome waiting to be thrust into the spotlight. The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Difficult Questions by Vaibhav Malu. Its pages contain not only practical advice, but also the remarkable story of a man whose journey began long before ink met paper.

Born into a legacy of entrepreneurship, Vaibhav was brought up amidst the lively discussions of the boardroom. His early learning about business was captured in dinner table conversations. As Managing Director of Enso Group, he has faced the complexities of the business world for over a decade. The son of a prominent business family, Vaibhav was groomed for success from a young age. He has internalized the nuances of negotiation, the art of risk assessment and the importance of honesty. Still, he understood that the truest lessons could only be learned through experience.

Organized into 101 clear Q&As, these lessons cover a wide range of topics, from world politics, social empowerment and business ethics to deep dives into culture and religion. Overall, the splendor raises several important, universal questions: What are the greatest challenges facing mankind? How to filter noise from facts? How does one create the ethos of one’s brand? There remains a pile of questions.

Always thought-provoking, his answers inspire the reader to take positive action, whether in business or life. The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions is a fascinating and accessible collection of motivational ideas, perfect for anyone who has ever wanted to pick the brain of a maverick business leader.

Eager to broaden his horizons, Vaibhav pursued higher education in business abroad. There, amidst the hallowed halls of academia, he gained insights from a global perspective. He immersed himself in case studies, analyzing market trends, and building relationships with fellow students from diverse backgrounds. In this furnace of knowledge, Vaibhav honed his analytical skills and business acumen.

Upon returning to India, armed with a fresh perspective and hunger for success, Vaibhav ventured head first into the family business. From navigating complex regulatory hurdles to innovating in saturated markets, they faced challenges that tested their mettle. Every obstacle was a puzzle waiting to be solved, a wall waiting to be broken.

One of Vaibhav’s defining characteristics is his determination. He sees failures not as obstacles but as opportunities for growth. With each challenge, he has used his creativity and resourcefulness to find innovative solutions. This has helped his book.

Enso Group has flourished under his guidance, diversifying its portfolio and expanding its reach across all industries. Yet, amidst the whirlwind of deals and negotiations, Vaibhav never lost sight of the human element of business. He believes in fostering strong relationships based on trust and mutual respect, values ​​instilled in him by his upbringing.

In 2009, which was an important year for both Vaibhav and Enso Group, he took over as the Managing Director. It was a position that came with a lot of responsibility, but Vaibhav was fearless. He saw this as an opportunity to not only steer the ship but also leave a lasting mark on the legacy of the business.

As the years progressed, Vaibhav’s experiences turned into a storehouse of knowledge. He found himself reflecting on the lessons he had learned, the walls he faced and the strategies that led to his success. It was this introspection that gave birth to the idea of ​​his book – a distillation of his journey, The Business of Life: Capturing Answers to 101 Difficult Questions.

The process of writing the book was no small feat. Vaibhav dedicated hours to putting his insights on the page, carefully crafting each chapter to strike a chord with aspiring entrepreneurs and experienced business leaders. He took advantage of his wealth of experiences. This book will definitely become a roadmap for those who are struggling with the ups and downs of business.

When the manuscript was complete, Vaibhav looked for a partner who understood the vision behind his work. Pan Macmillan India, a publishing house known for its commitment to quality and innovation, proved to be a perfect fit. Together, they began the journey of bringing The Business of Life to the world.

The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Difficult Questions will be released on November 20, and is available on Amazon. It will be available in stores in December.

