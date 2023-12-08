Pan Finance Announces Q4 2023 Award Winners

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In 2023, the global financial sector has faced the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and adaptability. Financial service providers around the world have embraced digitalization, particularly through the increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, replacing legacy alternatives. The industry’s strategic focus on digital omnichannel approaches has expanded to include deep technology areas such as meta-space and Web 3.0, ushering in transformational changes in customer experiences. Cloud technologies have taken center stage, promoting contactless and highly efficient customer service and driving reallocation of funds to digital initiatives. Collaboration with fintechs has become integral to the progress of the industry, with an emphasis on data acquisition, storage and advanced analytics.

Looking ahead, regulatory challenges, particularly related to account aggregators, digital lending guidelines and increased data availability requirements, loom large for financial institutions. Environmental, social and governance objectives have gained prominence, with a focus on decarbonization and sustainability. Digitalization, decentralization and decarbonization emerged as priority areas of innovation in 2023, with an emphasis on aligning long-term investment strategies and business priorities with ESG principles. It is therefore essential that business school finance programs include sustainable investment concepts and tools as part of mainstream financial education; A theme explored in the front cover article of the Pan Finance Q4 2023 edition.

In addition, Pan Finance continues to shed light on many of the above issues by highlighting key examples of best practice in the financial sector. Established as the true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance Awards look beyond the scope of just the balance sheet, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Commenting on his award, Jose Carlos Gonzalez Navarro, CEO of FlexFunds Said“Over the past decades, there has been a revolutionary change in the international asset management sector. Today, portfolio managers have many options to select investment vehicles. Pan-Finance, by recognizing FlexFunds as the Best Asset Securitization Program LATAM 2023 , rewards a decade of serving asset managers by providing cost-effective solutions to boost the delivery of their strategies, whether listed or alternative.”

“Modern asset securitization or ‘repackaging’ strategies have become a bridge to facilitate investor access, thereby promoting capital acquisition. Pan-Finance deserves the distinction of being awarded as the Best Asset Securitization Program LATAM 2023 Thank you; it inspires us to continue democratizing access to cost-effective investment vehicles for portfolio managers around the world”, added Emilio Veiga Gil, EVP of FlexFunds.

“Trading Tech Innovator of the Year – 2023 and Best Digital Wealth Management Platform – MENA & Asia 2023 are two awards that not only make us proud but also reflect our unwavering commitment towards innovation and excellence. These achievements are a testament to the support of our clients. and the confidence and commitment of global teams to deliver great products,” Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia, said, “We strive to simplify investing and trading for everyone with platforms like GTN Invest and GTN Trade, supported by our robust API framework. These accolades position us to set new standards for innovation and inclusivity in 2024 and beyond.” Inspires.”

old mutual investment group“A trusted black-owned African investment manager offering local and global investments. Our broad range of investment strategies incorporating fundamental, quantitative and liability-driven capabilities is tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and retail investors Our core focus lies in delivering sustainable, long-term returns to our clients. At the same time, we play the role of conscientious stewards, seamlessly integrating sustainability considerations into our investment and ownership decisions. We strive to ensure that are committed to ensuring that our clients not only experience financial prosperity but also actively contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future. We are honored to receive the Investment Manager of the Year – MENA 2023 award by Pan Finance , which reflects our commitment to investment excellence, a strong responsible investment narrative and driving change that is contributing to an inclusive economy.”

Nizardin Kumardeen, CEO of Credit Investment Bank, commented, “We are extremely pleased and pleased to receive the award of Boutique Financial Services Firm of the Year – Malaysia 2023. It is a testament to our continued hard work, commitment and service to our clients. We thank Pan Finance for recognizing our services and achievements. This award enhances our motivation to continue performing with the highest level of commitment. This award would not have been possible without the efforts of our dedicated team and the trust shown in us by our customers.”

“Receiving Pan Finance’s award is a significant honor for EQIBank, highlighting our broad global reach and commitment to banking innovation. Operating in 180 countries, we are committed to customer protection, underpinned by an 82% capital adequacy ratio. This honor reaffirms our drive to provide secure, efficient and accessible banking solutions around the world, strengthening our role as a leader in the emerging digital financial landscape. Is. Said Jason Blick, CEO of EQIBank.

Pan Finance is pleased to announce the following award winners in the Q4 2023 edition:

air8 – Supply Chain Finance Forum of the Year – Asia 2023 –

china property management – Asset Manager of the Year – China 2023 –

Credit Investment Bank Ltd – Boutique Financial Services Firm of the Year – Malaysia 2023 –

Digemy – Best Financial Literacy Platform – South Africa 2023 –

EQIBank – Digital Bank of the Year – Europe 2023 –

flexfunds – Best Asset Securitization Program – LATAM 2023 –

GTN – Trading Tech Innovator of the Year – Global 2023 – and

GTN – Best Digital Wealth Management Platform – MENA & Asia 2023 –

Hong Kong Proptech Association – PropTech Hub of the Year – Asia 2023 –

Inovio Payments, LLC – Most Innovative Payment Gateway – USA 2023 –

Integra Trade – Proprietary Trading Firm of the Year – North America 2023 –

old mutual investment group – Investment Manager of the Year – MENA 2023 –

proto energy – LPG Solutions Provider of the Year – East Africa 2023 –

increased energy – Best Solar Module Products – Global 2023 –

To learn more about these award winners, check out the latest issue of PAN Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q4 2023

Featured article from:

Ban-ki-moonFormer Secretary-General of the United Nations and former South Korean Foreign Minister; Vera Vie-Freiberga Former President of Latvia; Laura Chinchilla MirandaFormer President of Costa Rica; Raghuram ji RajanFormer Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; chrisoula zacharopoulou Minister of State for French Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships; Rania Al-MashatEgypt’s Minister of International Cooperation.

About PAN Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance provides critical insight through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and C-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability – www.panfinance.net

