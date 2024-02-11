‘Palworld’ has lost two-thirds of its players in two weeks

palworld pocket pair

While this certainly isn’t a “Palworld ruin post”, I think it’s something that deserves attention, which will clearly go down as one of the biggest surprise successes of 2024, regardless. This should happen at the beginning of the year.

Palworld managed to achieve the #2 concurrent peak of all time on Steam with 2.1 million players. Extremely impressive, and puts it ahead of games like Dota 2 and CS:GO. However, despite consistently high totals in the context, things have started to slow down rapidly.

That 2.1 million peak was about 15 days ago, and now we’re looking at things closer to 750,000, with its peaks in that period down by about two-thirds. then she Is That’s enough to keep it at the #2 spot on Steam right now, behind only CS2, and is still making multiples of another new “hit” game like Helldivers 2 at 120-150K.

However, I wonder how things look for Palworld in the long term. Was this just a “fad” that would keep losing players rapidly? Or is it something that might actually have legs and might not direct Pokémon rivals, something that could at least take some major blows from the impenetrable franchise.

palworld steamdb

One thing that I think is a bit of a problem with such a rapid drop is that it’s not just a one-player game. Its main attraction is a live survival game that you can play on populated multiplayer servers. And even if not, it’s a game with really, really long-term goals and hard work, from reaching max level, to building huge bases, to completing your paldeck, to breeding and farming powerful pals. Which may take ages to be completely formed. But it seems that 1.4 million or so players checked out what all the fuss was about and drowned after a few days.

No matter what happens now, Paleworld will be considered a massive success. It’s important to note that this is not a free-to-play game, and all those players spent $25-30 for their copy. This millions of dollars is going towards small developer PocketPair, which is reportedly sinking a bit trying to meet its new scaling needs.

I’m mostly curious as to whether this decline continues, or whether it stabilizes with a long-term, ongoing, healthy player population. It would be great to settle on a few million regular players as well. Falling below 100K in less than a month would be remiss, and shows that despite its early, undeniable success, it probably doesn’t have legs. I’ll keep an eye on it either way to make sure.

