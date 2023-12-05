Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials displayed on this page are for educational purposes only.

Mexico City, Mexico, December 5, 2023, Chainwire

The Palm Foundation, the nonprofit nurturing projects developed on the Palm Network, is awarding $45,000 grants to artists selected by the Patio Curatorial Committee. The award will be shared among artists selected for installations displayed in the patio by ZsONAMACO during the Art Baja California art fair.

The outdoor exhibition of art installations, outdoor sculptures and ephemeral works will be shown March 7-8, 2024 in San Jose Baja California. Organized by ZsONAMACO, LATAM’s leading art fair platform, the event attracts thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world.

Through a grant from the Palm Foundation, selected artists will be free to create large-scale physical pieces that will be displayed at the program. The grant program will also raise the profile of Patio-curated artists by giving them the opportunity to bring their work into the digital domain. Each grant recipient will be required to create 3 to 5 NFTs related to a physical piece by ZsONAMACO to be displayed during the patio.

Artists will receive full technical support from the Palm Foundation, helping them create and mint NFTs that complement their physical art. The creations will be released on the Palm Network, a blockchain ecosystem focused on the creative arts. Artists will retain the intellectual and commercial rights to their work and will have a choice of commercial platforms if they want to sell their NFTs.

As part of the Palm Foundation’s commitment to raising the profile of featured artists, each participant will be invited to select one of their coined NFTs to participate in the Palm DAO community vote. The artists with the most votes will receive an additional $1,000 grant.

The grants made available to patio-curated artists are part of a series of initiatives developed by the Palm Foundation. The organization is also sponsoring similar programs for artist residencies in Mexico City and Berlin. Artists selected for Palm Foundation grants have the opportunity for professional development through learning to work with NFTs and expanding their digital profiles.

About Palm Foundation

The Palm Foundation’s mission is to empower and advance historically marginalized creative communities across the Web3 by providing vital education, opportunities, and amplifying the work of diverse creators on the Palm Network. The Palm Network is empowering a new era of collaboration, ownership, and identity by providing individuals and communities the tools to transfer the value of all time spent and content created from centralized entities back to the creator.

about the courtyard

Patio by ZsONAMACO is an outdoor exhibition that presents a variety of art installations, outdoor sculptures and ephemeral works, carefully prepared for its presentation in the beautiful gardens of the Jardín Escultórico Puerto Los Cabos in San José. The works presented will be on exhibition and sale during the eight weeks of the festival.

About Zasonamako

ZsONAMACO is the most important art fair platform in Latin America. It received over 77,000 visitors during its record-breaking 2023 edition, over 200 exhibitors from around the world participated and over 50 international museum groups visited the fair.

