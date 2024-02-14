Palestinians rely on solar panels to talk to friends and family amid power cuts

Although these solar charging stalls are a ray of hope for many, there are often long wait times due to weather and high demand.

Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Palestinians are trying to find ways to charge their phones to stay in touch with their family and friends.

Experts say Israel supplied most of Gaza’s electricity before the war began in October, but has since cut off supplies, resulting in widespread power outages.

Nowadays, people who have solar panels offer charging of cellphones and power banks at low prices.

“This project is a replacement of household electricity. We want to provide them the power to charge their phones. And when it comes to charging your phones, you can see that there is no electricity and the situation is very bad.” said Wissam Ghabane, owner of the solar panel charging project.

Palestinians fleeing other parts of Gaza have struggled to find family and friends left behind.

“The power is completely out, so life is basically at a standstill. You’re talking about communications and water being cut off, just everything, all life. Now you have to charge your phone to talk to people. You have to find someone who has like this person here solar energy so you can stay connected,” said Yaman Hamad, a resident of Deir al-Balah.

Wissam and his relative Ali Ghabein, who also works at the stand, have both been displaced from northern Gaza and fled to Deir al-Balah.

“Since the first day of the war, now we are on the 125th day, we have not seen electricity at all. Earlier, it used to come for about eight hours a day, and we used to be able to sort things out. But today the electricity situation Too bad,” Ali Ghabein said.

Although these solar charging stalls are a ray of hope for many, there are often long wait times due to weather and high demand.

“We work depending on the weather. If it’s sunny we can charge, but when it rains and is cloudy we stop,” Wissam Ghabane said.

“What’s worse is that we find it difficult to charge everyone’s phones because there are so many people and no space. They sometimes have to wait for the other phone to charge. What we are dealing with is unusual,” Ali Ghabane said.

People in Gaza have reportedly been turning to solar energy in recent years to cope with frequent blackouts.

Blockade by Israel since 2007, the Gaza Strip has limited electricity to an average of 12 hours a day – reducing as the conflict escalates.

According to a study published in the journal Energy, Sustainability & Society in 2022, about 20 percent of the households of study participants in Gaza were dependent on solar energy.

The US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report that there are an estimated 12,400 rooftop solar systems in the Gaza Strip, with an area of ​​655 panels in one square mile possibly representing the highest density of rooftop solar panels ever. Does. World.

The war in Gaza has had devastating consequences and has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials. The war began on October 7 with Hamas and other militants attacking Israel, during which they killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostage.

