Palestinians flock to Gaza highway as Israeli army attacks near hospitals

Thousands of Palestinians are flocking to Gaza’s only highway as they try to flee the war zone in the north, after Israel announced a window for safe passage.

It came as Israeli forces attacked near several hospitals in Gaza City as the army advanced into dense urban areas.

Parents were carrying children in their arms, while others were carrying all their belongings in a line as far as the eye could see, in carts drawn by animals.

Migration to the south accelerated israel agreed to begin implementation of four hour humanitarian pause The White House said that every day another route will be opened for people to flee from the north.

Those fleeing to the south face ongoing air strikes and dire humanitarian conditions.

More and more people are living in and around Shifa Hospital – Gaza’s largest hospital – in the hope that it will be safer than their homes or UN shelters in the north, many of which have been repeatedly hit.

Early Friday, Israel attacked the hospital courtyard and the maternity department, according to Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run media office in Gaza.

The health ministry in Gaza later said one person died and several others were injured in Shifa hospital.

Israel has accused Hamas fighters of hiding in hospitals and using the Shifa hospital complex as their main command center, which the terrorist group and hospital staff deny and say Israel is using it as a pretext to attack. Is.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 10,800 Palestinians have been killed since hostilities began.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial attack by Hamas, and more than 30 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

Israel’s military said it killed 19 Hamas militants overnight – including a company commander and a platoon commander who were involved in the October 7 attack – and also destroyed a shipping container containing about There were 20 rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said on Friday that more than 100 UN workers had been killed since the beginning of the attacks. Israel-Hamas conflict,

Philippe Lazzarini reiterated calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying, “UNRWA is mourning, the Palestinians are mourning, the Israelis are mourning.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on a visit to India, said “too many” Palestinians have died and suffered as Israel wages war on Hamas.

He urged Israel to minimize harm to civilians and maximize humanitarian aid reaching them.

