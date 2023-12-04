From European glass blowing to olive production in Turkiye, 55 cultural practices have been submitted for UNESCO’s intangible heritage list for 2023.

Advertisement

From traditional midwifery practice to European glass-blowing and Peruvian ceviche, practiced in many countries around the world. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) is set to release its intangible heritage list for 2023.

The list is part of UNESCO’s wider efforts to safeguard and promote cultural diversity and heritage around the world.

The Committee’s session will take place from 4-7 December in Kasane, Botswana, where its members will examine nominations for inscription of 55 cultural practices submitted by 72 State Parties.

As we await the unveiling of this year’s list, here’s a glimpse of a selection of notable entries that have earned a spot on the long list of nominations:

Glass production in Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary and Spain

The centuries-old art of hand glass making involves the casting and decoration of both hot and cold glass, resulting in the creation of hollow glass objects, flat glass and crown glass.

This complex knowledge and skills have been passed down through generations within families or through apprenticeship.

The time-honored tradition has not only given rise to special terminology but has also influenced festive traditions and religious ceremonies.

Dabkeh, traditional dance of Palestine

Dabkeh is one PalestineA dance performed by a group accompanied by traditional instruments and popular singing.

A means of expressing cultural identity, celebrating family occasions, and enhancing social relationships, this dance is performed during festivals, celebrations, and events such as weddings and graduation programs.

Dabkeh and its associated arts and crafts are disseminated through informal training and participation in social gatherings.

Making Soddy Straw Garden in Lithuania

Sodai straw gardens are hanging ornaments made from grain stalks.

The practice involves the cultivation of grain (usually rye), the treatment of straw, and the construction of geometric structures of various sizes.

The structures are then decorated with details symbolizing fertility and prosperity.

Associated with well-being and spirituality, they are hung over cradles as well as over wedding and family tables.

midwifery

Midwives are companions and supporters of pregnant women and their families before, during and after birth.

Based on evidence-based practices and traditional knowledge, skills and techniques, midwifery varies according to the social, cultural and natural contexts of different communities and countries.

It includes specific cultural practices, terminology, celebrations and rituals. In many countries, this practice requires certification and is transmitted through formal education.

Opera singing trend in Italy

Opera singing in Italy is a physically controlled method of singing that increases the carrying power of the voice in acoustic venues such as amphitheatres and churches.

Advertisement

It involves specific facial expressions and body language and involves a combination of music, drama, acting and staging.

It is a means of free expression and intergenerational dialogue, and its cultural value is recognized nationally and internationally.

Al-Manouche, a symbolic culinary practice in Lebanon

Al-Manouche is a homemade and specialized flatbread. bakeriesAnd enjoyed during breakfast by people of all backgrounds in Lebanon.

While preparing the dough, practitioners pray that it will rise, Muslims begin the Fatiha and Christians pray and make the sign of the cross.

Its aroma recalls traditional morning gatherings, or sobhiye, key moments of social interaction. Its sale in small bakeries also contributes to local economic development.

Advertisement

Malhun, a popular poetic and musical art in Morocco

Malhun is a popular form of poetic expression in Morocco that combines song, drama, metaphor and symbolism in accessible language and a festive atmosphere.

The practice is disseminated informally as well as through organizations, music conservatories, and publications.

It is performed in many venues ranging from family gatherings to large performance halls and Malhun festivals.

olive cultivation in turkey

In Turkey, olive cultivation refers to the grafting, pruning and fertilizing of wild olive trees, called delisses, and the picking, harvesting and processing of olives.

Many rituals, festivals and social practices mark the beginning and end of the harvest season.

Advertisement

Source