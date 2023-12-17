Palau pursues CBDC with Ripple in Phase 2 of PSC program launch

The Ministry of Finance in Palau officially launched the second phase of the Palau Stablecoin (PSC) program. Jay Hunter Anson, a cybersecurity consultant in Palau, confirmed the launch of the country’s CBDC pilot program in a post.

anson Express Palau aims to expand its partnership with Ripple in this next phase, allowing the PSC team to leverage Ripple’s CBDC platform and technical expertise.

PSC is a digital currency pegged to the US dollar at 1:1. USD-backed PSCs are stored in a commercial bank with FDIC insurance. Palau government issues PSC on XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Additionally, Anson highlighted that the focus of the second phase of the PSC pilot program is to establish new collaborations around marketing and the Sustainable Development Goals. Phase 2 of the PSC program will prioritize the development of the digital ecosystem and enhance user engagement with an emphasis on adherence to regulatory compliance.

Anthony Welfare, CBDC Strategic Advisor at Ripple, shared his thoughts on the Phase 2 launch of the PSC pilot program on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

welfare Stressed on Citing advantages of a blockchain-based digital currency, such as lower transaction fees and the ability to address the environmental impact of money circulation.

The Ripple CBDC advisor also pointed to specific challenges, such as the complexity of moving traditional currencies across the 340 islands in Palau. Furthermore, he said that mobile data prices are high in the country.

Kalyan noted that Palau residents can conduct offline transactions using a blockchain-based digital currency like PSC, even during power outages.

This update comes after Palau’s Ministry of Finance announced the success of the initial phase of the PSC program a few days ago. In the first phase lasting three months, the Finance Ministry recruited 168 volunteers from among government employees.

Selected volunteers received 100 PSCs to use at local retailers participating in the program. Participants paid through their mobile phones by scanning the QR code. Participating retailers and volunteers provided positive feedback about their experience with the digital currency.

