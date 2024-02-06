Palantir (PLTR) stock soared more than 30% on Tuesday as investors applauded the defense software maker’s latest artificial intelligence advancements.

“I have never seen the level of customer enthusiasm and demand that we are currently seeing [artificial intelligence platforms] In the US commercial, Palantir CFO Ryan Taylor told investors during the company’s earnings call on Monday night.

The software company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, was mentioned about 50 times throughout the call. And according to Palantir, this is a major reason why it expects US commercial revenues to grow by nearly 40% in 2024.

That’s why the stock surged more than 100% last year, as AI enthusiasm fueled many tech stocks. Amid concerns that Denver-based Palantir’s stock was already overvalued, Tuesday’s market action is the latest sign that investors aren’t having enough of the AI ​​business — even if Wall Street believes parts of the business will be worth something. have also moved beyond fundamental support.

“We are incredibly bullish on Palantir,” Malik Ahmed Khan, an equity analyst at Morningstar, told Yahoo Finance Live. “If you look at our forecasts you’ll see that we are above consensus on profitability, revenue, etc.”

“At the same time,” he said, “we cannot rationalize Palantir’s current valuation in the base case.”

Jefferies equity analyst Brent Thill, who entered the earnings report with a sell rating on Palantir, acknowledged in a research note after the release that AIP growth exceeded expectations. But even after upgrading the stock to a Hold rating, Thill warned about the stock’s value.

“The biggest concern is about valuation [the] “The stock trades at a 23% premium to the large-cap average,” Thill wrote.

It’s not just Palantir that’s making a new bid on AI in anticipation of a 2024 launch. On Monday, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Nvidia stock (NVDA) to $800 from $625, citing “strong AI demand” among other things. The stock jumped nearly 5% to an all-time high.

Additionally, IBM (IBM) stock has risen nearly 15% in the past month after a revenue decline due to AI demand. AI leader Microsoft (MSFT) saw a muted response to earnings, even as the company attributed a 6 percent increase in Azure revenue to AI services. But in fairness, the stock is also trading slightly below all-time highs and is up more than 10% in the past month. The same can be said for AMD (AMD), which didn’t take off in terms of its AI-driven earnings, but is up more than 25% in the past month and near all-time highs.

The move raises questions for investors: When will the excitement over AI reach a price that investors are no longer willing to pay? According to Morningstar’s Khan, this may depend on how the US economy performs in the rest of the year.

“It is likely that if the economy remains strong, clients will continue to invest in some of the new growth areas,” Khan said. “At the same time, if we’re looking at a recession or we’ve got something else going on in the broader economy and the economy is not as strong at that point, you’ll probably have investors looking for some type of help with their investments.”

