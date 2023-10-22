Palantir's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy is genius. Know here why The Motley Fool

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), palantir (PLTR -5.57%) is emerging as one of the most talked about companies. The elusive data analytics venture founded by Peter Thiel appears to be on a mission to prove that its AI capabilities can compete with the big tech giants. Microsoft, AlphabetAnd Amazon,

Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, has been in the media for the past several months boasting about the company’s on-demand prospects. Whether it’s referrals from existing customers to inbound leads, demand generation can take many forms. Karp and his team are doubling down on Palantir’s ecosystem as the company tries to gain market share in the AI ​​space.

Recently, the company revealed that it is hosting something called an Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) Bootcamp, during which potential customers will identify a use case for Palantir’s products within five days. Let’s learn why Palantir is showcasing such a program and how it could serve as a precursor to the company’s AI roadmap.

There was demand like never before

Palantir markets four major software platforms, each based on AI services such as machine learning and large language models (LLM). Earlier this year, the company released its latest offering, AIP, which leverages generative AI applications to help businesses gain critical insights.

Since its commercial launch, Palantir’s management claims that over 100 enterprises are currently using AIP and that the backlog of potential customers is “unlike anything we have seen in the last twenty years.”

Given that big tech is pouring billions of dollars into AI initiatives, it’s safe to say that this new frontier of technology represents great potential. That said, there are some factors that investors should be aware of before investing in stocks.

finding the right fit

While the secular trends of AI may seem obvious, investors should step outside and think about the long-term horizon. AI is still in its early stages, and corporations of all sizes, from large enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses, are still figuring out how the technology fits into the bigger picture and can play a key role in digital transformation. In other words, AI applications will likely represent an increasing share of IT spending over time.

But right now, a company is probably still figuring out which use cases might best suit its specific challenges. For this reason, while Palantir claims to have hundreds of prospects in its pipeline, investors should be realistic about how much business the company can acquire in the near term.

This dynamic leads me to the company’s latest lead-generation project: AIP Bootcamp. The tagline of the AIP Bootcamp reads: “From zero to use case in 5 days.” While this all sounds good on the surface, investors might want to know how the AIP bootcamp is benefiting Palantir right now. According to Palantir’s blog, the company says boot camp participants “are able to solve problems they’ve struggled with for years.”

Palantir has a simple form on its website that end users can fill out to schedule their boot camp. During these sessions, users can test out Palantir’s software suite to find out which product best meets their needs. I find this approach interesting for a few reasons.

First, Palantir now has the ability to market multiple products in a single demo. In theory, this could mean that Palantir sells multiple products to the same customer in just one sales cycle. Another interesting thing is that Palantir’s ultimate goal is to identify specific functionalities for its products within the company’s existing architecture.

Should the boot camp prove successful, Palantir is ideally positioned to sell to different groups within the same organization. This will help Palantir generate faster organic growth from new customers in a shorter time frame. The upside potential of a stable customer base could lead to significant revenue growth, margin expansion and free cash flow since Palantir does not have to allocate so much spending on customer acquisition.

Should You Invest in Palantir Stock?

I recently wrote an article explaining that some on Wall Street are skeptical of Palantir’s entry into AI due to the company’s current growth path. For the quarter ending June 30, Palantir’s revenue growth was 13%. However, over the last 12 months ending June 30, the company’s customer count grew by 38%. So, while Palantir has done a good job of showing how customers use its software, the revenue profile seems a little different.

In a way, I think Palantir has addressed these concerns with the advent of its Boot Camp. Palantir is clearly not pushing its capabilities to market, but rather working closely with potential customers to build a strong, healthy backlog. Furthermore, by allowing these prospects to showcase their services, Palantir is positioning itself to cross-sell and expand horizontally within different customer groups, effectively embedding it into the broader data fabric of the business. Has become a main thread.

To me, these boot camps represent a savvy marketing strategy aimed at building long-term relationships with clients. Long-term investors should be bullish about its potential and pay attention to the company’s subscriber count and revenue growth, especially over the next several quarters.

My stance is that Palantir’s subscriber count could continue to grow significantly in the near to intermediate term. However, in the long term, I believe we will experience significant growth in revenue and cash flow as companies double down on Palantir and continue to integrate its products into various use cases throughout the organization. And that demand, from my perspective, starts with boot camp.

The company is demonstrating its ability to outperform what is considered its primary competition and proving why it deserves to be in the same spotlight as big tech. My thesis is that the AIP Bootcamp will serve as a long-term source of organic leads for Palantir and will be a major catalyst for new clients, higher average deal sizes, and more robust client retention.

For these reasons, it’s hard not to think that Palantir has a bright future and is quietly becoming a major force in AI.

