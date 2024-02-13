Palantir teams up with Amazon and Microsoft to show that AI already lives up to the hype

However the majority of the AI ​​discussion has been saved to a lesser extent for the Magnificent Seven, which are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), are other companies that are successfully riding the wave. Last week, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) reported its fourth-quarter earnings and it topped estimates, driven by demand for AI, which remains sustained in the US.

Highlights of the fourth quarter

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Palantir reported revenue rose 20% year over year to $608.4 million, beating LSEG’s estimate of $602.4 million. Palantir’s net income rose to $93.4 million, or 4 cents a share, from $30.9 million, or 1 cent a share, in the comparable quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings of 8 cents were in line with LSEG’s estimate.

Heavy dependence on government deals is no longer an issue

Palantir reported that its customer base grew 35% to 497 customers during the fourth quarter, suggesting it is enjoying growing demand from the private sector, with customer numbers growing 44% year over year. Therefore, Palantir showed that it is successfully building its business outside its legacy government sector. What’s even more impressive is that Palantir used low-cost mechanisms to bring customers into its pipeline.

Customer acquisition at its peak

While Microsoft invested billions in OpenAI, Amazon and Alphabet followed suit by investing in Entrophic, Palantir tried to stand out with a unique lead generation strategy. By hosting nearly 600 immersive seminars, which it calls “boot camps,” Palantir aims to increase interest in its AI platform as it gives attendees a chance to try out its software and see the value of Palantir’s contributions to generative AI-driven use cases. Gives an opportunity to understand. In 2023 alone, Palantir successfully hosted over 500 boot camps with the growth of its private sector software users showing that they have done a good job of enticing them.

Palantir operates in the shadow of Big Tech but has won its place fairly

Palantir has performed when it comes to profitability and it has passed the sustainability test. Although its market cap of just $51 billion doesn’t quite put it in the same league as basket tech giants like Microsoft, there was no shortage of impressive key performance indicators in its latest surprise report, which sent its stock to the moon as it surged nearly 50%. increased by. Five trading days after its latest report. Like Microsoft and Amazon, Palantir showed what AI can do for business by increasing cash flow as well as improving margins at the bottom.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

This article is by an unpaid external contributor. This does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Palantir joins Amazon and Microsoft in showing AI already lives up to the hype originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com