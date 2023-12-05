Stocks were set for another day of losses on Tuesday, ending a five-week winning streak as investors continued to adjust their expectations on the path of interest rates.

The S&P 500 hit a yearly high last Friday, helped by bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates several times next year and a corresponding decline in Treasury yields. But the recent rally in stocks has now stalled, as investors digest the rapid change in rate expectations and await key economic indicators in the coming days that will inform Fed policy.

The US jobs report for November will be the key catalyst on Friday, but Tuesday will see the release of JOLTs job openings report for October.

The movement of shares on Tuesday is as follows:

Palantir shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading, extending losses after a 9.2% decline on Monday, when analysts warned how data ownership concerns from customers – namely the US military – could hurt profits from future contracts. Can limit. Palantir’s four-year, $458 million contract for an Army data platform is set to expire in a few weeks.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock drops 5.5% after Rockstar Games owner releases trailer grand theft auto viThe next installment of one of the most successful videogame franchises in history, after a version was leaked on social media. Take-Two said the latest grand theft auto Will be launched in 2025—according to some speculations it may come next year.

Nokia shares fell 6.4% after AT&T said it would team up with rival Ericsson to begin commercial-scale deployment of open radio access networks (Open RAN) across the US. Nokia said revenue in its mobile networks division is expected to decline over the next two to three years. AT&T accounts for 5% to 8% of net sales in that business so far this year. Ericsson shares gained 3.8%.

Coinbase Global shares fell 4.2% after the cryptocurrency broker’s stock rose 5.5% in Monday trading amid a surge in the token’s price Bitcoin surged more than 10% in the past five days to a 20-month high. Went. Coinbase frequently trades with the largest cryptos, but there are signs that investor interest in digital assets remains at low levels, with trading volumes – key to the broker’s business – at historically low levels.

gitlab

The stock rose 15% after the software-development group posted its first profit on adjusted operating metrics. The company late Monday reported third-quarter results ahead of analysts’ expectations, saying its artificial intelligence capabilities are making software engineers more productive.

