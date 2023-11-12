Palantir says US artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is skyrocketing. Time to buy stocks? , The Motley Fool

palantir (PLTR 7.66%) has been laser-focused on artificial intelligence (AI) since the company was founded. As a result, its AI tools are ahead of many others in its industry, which is why Palantir was ranked No. 1 in a survey of AI, data science, and machine learning platforms by Dresner Advisory Services.

But Palantir’s AI tools were mostly government-focused, so it was important for commercial businesses to adopt its AI tools to expand into a larger market. This is the cornerstone of the Palantir investment thesis, and after hearing what management said in their recent earnings call, it’s sounding like a success story.

US commercial adoption is a key metric to watch

At its core, Palantir’s AI program takes massive amounts of data and provides recommendations to its users on the most optimal decision. This technology is useful in many areas, whether a government is using it for the military, a hospital is using it for dispatch, or a company is deploying it to manage its supply chain.

Its latest technology, AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform), is a large language model that allows its users to ask questions of the software. This is another way to deploy Palantir’s powerful AI technology to customers and inspire them to make the best possible decisions in the moment.

Although these products are certainly innovative and attractive, if they don’t sell, they are a waste of time in the business world. But Palantir is seeing notable adoption in the US, as discussed in its latest quarterly conference call:

Except for strategic commercial contracts, it [U.S. commercial business] Growth increased 52% year over year and 19% sequentially, and three-quarters of our quarter-over-quarter growth is from customers who started with us in 2023. Our US commercial customer count grew 12% quarter over quarter and is now ten times what it was just three years ago.

That quote, “Three-quarters of quarter-over-quarter growth is from customers who started with us in 2023,” really surprises me. This shows that AI adoption in the US is happening at an incredible rate, which bodes well for a business like Palantir.

But even if US commercial business is doing well, does that add up to an investable stock?

This stock is very expensive because of its growth rate

Despite the success of US commercial revenue growth, government contracts still make up the bulk of Palantir’s revenue (55%). Government revenue grew by only 12% compared to commercial revenue by 23%, bringing the overall growth rate to 17%.

Another important consideration when investing in Palantir is its profitability. In last year’s fourth quarter, Palantir reported its first GAAP earnings per share (EPS) profit, and this third quarter marked the first time Palantir delivered EPS of more than $0.01. While Palantir’s $0.03 per share profit isn’t a ton, it shows that the company is committed to continuing to grow its profitability.

Still, with the hype around AI and Palantir’s growing profitability, many investors are bullish about the stock, making its valuation expensive.

No matter how much you value the company (earnings or sales), the stock is far from cheap. Additionally, Palantir’s revenue is expected to grow 18% next quarter, but it is growing at a slower pace than its price-to-sales (P/S) valuation. Typically, companies are growing at least two to three times faster than their P/S, so this is a concern for me.

While Palantir has a great product and is performing well, I think the stock has gotten too ahead of itself. As a result, I would move the stock right now. If the stock declines due to valuation (and not a business event like slowing sales or lost contracts) I might reconsider. But right now, until development picks up, it is too expensive to buy.

