Palantir hits higher-than-expected revenue on demand for AI platform

By Arshiya Bajwa and Chhavi Mehta

(Reuters) -Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies on Thursday beat market estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, betting on strong demand for its new artificial intelligence platform from customers including U.S. government agencies.

Shares of the Colorado-based company were up about 13% in premarket trading.

Palantir expects revenue between $599 million and $603 million, the midpoint of which was above analysts’ estimate of $600.5 million, LSEG data showed.

In a positive sign of future demand for its new platform, the company said it was seeing strong interest in “AI bootcamps” it launched in October to provide customers with one to five days of access.

“By the end of November, we’re on track to have bootcamps with 140 organizations and half of them will be there (that month),” said Ryan Taylor, Palantir’s chief revenue officer.

Users of Palantir’s AI platform nearly tripled in the July-September period, Taylor said in an interview.

The company’s revenue rose 17% to $558 million in the third quarter, slightly above estimates.

But revenue from government customers, a key source of sales, rose 12%, below Wall Street expectations and the 15% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The company said budget constraints at the government level have created some near-term uncertainty for the business, but Palantir remains positive on demand in the face of geopolitical tensions.

Commercial revenue rose 23% to $251 million, half of which came from the United States, where demand has been stronger than Europe.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders was $155 million, up nearly 30% sequentially.

(Reporting by Arshiya Bajwa and Chhavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath and Shaunak Dasgupta)

Source: finance.yahoo.com