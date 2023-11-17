November 17, 2023
Palantir Could Be One Of The Few Deals Of The Decade


Thesis

In this analysis of Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), I will elucidate the compelling reasons why Palantir remains a “strong buy” even after experiencing a substantial rally of over 169%. According to my calculations, should analysts’ estimates materialize, the stock has the potential to ascend to $49.6, reflecting a significant upside. In light of this, I undertook a secondary model, revealing that while Palantir may be slightly overvalued (by 3.4%), it still holds the potential to yield annual returns of up to 18%. Consequently, considering these factors, I have determined to categorize Palantir as a “strong buy.”

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS
(Current data)
Assumptions Part 1
Equity Value 3,190.00
Debt Value 236.30
Cost of Debt 2.12%
Tax Rate 21.00%
10y Treasury 4.80%
Beta 1.88
Market Return 10.50%
Cost of Equity 15.52%
Assumptions Part 2
EBIT
Tax 14.70
D&A 32.80
CapEx 15.20
Capex Margin 0.72%
Assumption Part 3
Net Income -147.30
Interest 5.00
Tax 14.70
D&A 32.80
Ebitda -94.80
D&A Margin 1.54%
Interest Expense Margin 0.24%
Revenue 2,125.3

Seeking Alpha

Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest
2023 $558.25 $675.48 $709.77 $715.00
2024 $647.57 $783.56 $817.85 $823.08
2025 $1,113.17 $1,346.94 $1,395.96 $1,403.43
2026 $1,913.54 $2,315.39 $2,374.13 $2,383.09
2027 $3,289.38 $3,980.15 $4,050.56 $4,061.29
2028 $5,654.45 $6,841.88 $6,926.26 $6,939.13
^Final EBITA^

Author’s Calculations

Revenue Net Income Plus Taxes Plus D&A Plus Interest
2023 $2,222.0 $675.48 $817.33 $851.62 $856.85
2024 $2,650.0 $783.56 $948.11 $982.40 $987.63
2025 $2,992.1 $1,286.61 $1,556.80 $1,602.98 $1,610.01
2026 $3,378.4 $1,452.71 $1,757.78 $1,809.92 $1,817.87
2027 $3,814.5 $1,640.26 $1,984.71 $2,043.58 $2,052.55
2028 $4,307.0 $1,852.01 $2,240.94 $2,307.41 $2,317.54
^Final EBITA^

Author’s Calculations

Author’s Calculations

