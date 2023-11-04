Palantir CEO Alex Karp Announces Market Disruption with Artificial Intelligence - Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

But Palantir Technologies Inc In PLTR’s recent earnings call, company CEO Alex Karp declared, “AIP and US Commercial is not only disrupting the market, but it is setting a standard that I don’t think any other software company will be able to reach.” ….”

The 56-year-old, who co-founded a company that grew from humble beginnings in 2003 to a market cap of $38.67 billion, was very enthusiastic about his company.’Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and American Commercial.

On the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the company executive laid out his market strategy, bullishness on the US and AIP, and his outlook on competition, according to a transcript on Seeking Alpha.

ryan taylorPalantir’s chief revenue officer and chief legal officer said the company’s reoriented go-to-market approach around the AIP boot camp has enabled it to go live on real customer data in five days or less, compared to the traditional one to three months. Provided real workflow. Boot Camp results also indicated that Palantir was able to build 10x faster with 3x fewer resources. Therefore, the company remained committed to its investment in AIP.

Related Link: Palantir on track to capture meaningful share of $1 trillion global AI market, analyst says after AIP conference

In just five months after its launch, the company’s AIP tripled the number of users QoQ and already 300 different organizations had signed up, including (but not limited to). Tampa General, HCA Healthcare Inc HCA, Cleveland Clinic, Aramarof armk, Panasonic North America, Eaton Corp PLC ETN and Carrefour Brazil,

Palantir is also excited about its US business side. The company expects this segment to grow by more than 10% year-on-year, given the growing demand for those products to support our associates around the world. The recent three-year, $250 million contract awarded to Palantir to provide additional capabilities to the U.S. military is just a start.

On competition, CEO Karp said that Palantir does not believe in just winning customers: “It’s that we’ve set a standard that the competition can never meet.”

Read Next: Palantir’s Q3 beat-and-raise ‘puts another step on the golden path for the company’, says analyst

Photo: Alex Karp, right, Photo via: Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Phil Nijhuis, Flickr Creative Commons

Source: www.benzinga.com