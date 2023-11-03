Palantir: AI is becoming a mega-cap stock

Annabelle Chih/Getty Images News

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reported third-quarter earnings that beat both EPS and revenue. This has led to a +20% rise in the stock as investors gain confidence in the future of the company.

Palantir is delivering in all the metrics that matter and stands as one of the best AI.

Palantir is a long-term hold, and in my humble opinion, it will become a mega cap within the next ten years, if not sooner.

In my last article on Palantir, I highlighted the importance of the AIP selloff before earnings, which could be a buying opportunity, which is clearly delivering, as Karp noted.

Q3 overview

Palantir Technologies beat expectations and raised its revenue guidance for the quarter.

Q3 Summary (Press Release)

Revenue stood at $558,159 million, increasing 17% year-over-year. GAAP EPS also took a hit, coming in at $0.03. Surprise on both revenue and profitability fronts.

For the next quarter, the company expects to achieve revenues between $599 – $603 million and maintain GAAP profitability.

Revenue for the full year is now expected to be close to $2.2 billion, with adjusted income from operations to exceed $600 million.

Palantir’s metrics continue to improve, and bears are running out of arguments.

Commercial Revenue (Investor Slide)

US commercial growth came in at 33%, showing how valuable Palantir is proving not only to government agencies but also private companies.

Client Number (Investor Slide)

Subscriber numbers remained stable, increasing 8% year-on-year. In a way, customer count is an even more important metric than revenue. For now, we’d like to see the market embrace Palantir. Revenue will come later as these companies begin to take full advantage of the company’s offerings.

And finally, the infamous stock-based compensation (“SBC”):

SBC (Investor Slide)

Although shares are still weakening, SBC continues to decline and now makes up about 20% of revenues.

It seems everything is going well for Palantir in 2023, but what’s next in the future?

2024 and beyond

Palantir continues to perform, and there is no reason to believe it won’t do so in the future.

The “AI market” is still in its infancy, and there is a lot of runway left.

Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast (MarketsandMarkets)

According to this report from MarketsandMarkets, the AI ​​market will grow at a massive CAGR of 36.8% over the next 10 years. If the market really develops like this, Palantir could achieve revenues of tens of billions of dollars as early as 2030.

I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but applying a 36% CAGR to Palantir’s $2.2 billion annual revenue over ten years would yield the company $50 billion per year.

Again, we’re just scratching the surface of AI. Palantir’s AIP is just getting started, and we still don’t know how far it can go.

But Karp specifically mentioned the growing demand for AIP in its shareholder letter:

The recapture of growth in our US commercial business, our company’s new and emerging focus, has been driven by growing demand for our new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which was released just a few months ago.

Source: Shareholder letter.

This is certainly higher than what I and most analysts were expecting, but it gives us an idea of ​​what’s possible.

In the near term, Palantir is likely to benefit from its inclusion in the S&P 500 (SP500) after its fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

Additionally, the company generated cash flow of $140 million and has $3.3 billion in cash. The way I see it, it’s only a matter of time when shares outstanding start to trend downward, not upward.

Evaluation

The way I see it, Palantir will be close to a mega-cap stock by 2023.

Revenue Estimate (SA)

According to analysts’ estimates, the company can generate around $10 billion by 2032.

Now, Palantir’s current share count is $2.15 billion. Although we can expect some further decline over the next two or three years, I think the trend will reverse after that.

I expect the shares outstanding to be reduced by 2032. Let’s say the company manages to get it down to $2 billion.

This would mean revenue per share of approximately $5. Now, if we were to apply today’s P/S of around $15, Palantir shares would be trading at $75, which would equate to a market capitalization of $150 billion.

Now, that’s still a little short of the $200 billion that’s required for a mega-cap stock, but it’s getting pretty close.

A 10-year projection is always a highly speculative endeavor. The $10 billion estimate is based on one analyst, and revenues could vary greatly. Even small changes add up over time.

In any case, this just gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of Palantir’s potential. To me, there is no doubt that Palantir is becoming a future mega cap.

technical analysis

Again, long-term goals are always less reliable. But, in any case, the valuation above is supported by my Elliott Wave analysis, which has Palantir trading near $100 by the time the next rally ends.

PLTR EW Analysis (Author’s work)

Measuring wave 1 from the bottom of what now appears to be a shallow wave 2 gives us an estimate of $99.6, which is a 1.618 extension.

Sure, it sounds ridiculous now, but remember that when Palantir’s IPO came out, it was trading near $40, and that was before the company had even shown it could make a profit.

Hype and emotions are powerful catalysts, and the market is not always rational. But is this price feasible? Definitely.

risk

Palantir will certainly face many challenges in the future. We are literally in an unprecedented time and market, as we barely understand the implications of AI. There is no doubt that competition will be tough in the coming years. Technology speeds things up, and who’s to say that Palantir might be displaced by better technology any faster than we expect?

On the other hand, part of Palantir’s growth depends on international contracts. For example, the NHS contract has been a big win for Palantir. However, as geopolitical tensions increase, it hurts Palantir’s prospects of working for other governments.

take away

Palantir Technologies Inc. has had a very good quarter and has continued to perform where it counts, which has been rewarded by the market. While the valuation may not make sense to some, this is a company that could literally shape the future. I’m in for the long haul.

