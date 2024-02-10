Pakistan’s election: an ecological awakening?

Pakistan’s voters are seeing the value of their natural wealth with new energy and unity getty

Given my family roots in Pakistan, I have been watching the election drama unfolding in the nuclear-armed state with great concern and anticipation. Although serious concerns have been raised about voter suppression, it is heartening to see the record number of women candidates and the enthusiasm for voting among youth. Independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan have surprised many pundits with their success in the elections. The jailed leader currently has no chance of becoming prime minister, but he continues to inspire a wide swath of Pakistani expatriates and young voters abroad. His indomitable courage against the industrial and feudal elites of the two other major political parties – the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz group (PML-N) – endeared him to many, but also to political standoff. Created. The ultimate fall.

Amidst the intense polarization of the political arena, perhaps there is a green glimmer of compromise on which international interest in Pakistan should focus. Despite their intense disdain for each other, all of Pakistan’s major political parties are beginning to recognize the importance of environmental concerns and are uniting under the call to respond to the country’s climate vulnerability. According to the Climate Risk Index, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. Unlike the United States, there is no “climate denial” fault line in Pakistani politics. In fact, all political parties, even those from strict religious groups, agree that we need to pay attention to environmental concerns.

Imran Khan’s government won international praise from the World Economic Forum for its massive afforestation plan called “Tree Tsunami”. Following his dismissal, the caretaker government appointed PPP’s highly capable diplomat Sherry Rehman (who had served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States) as Minister of Climate Change. Under his leadership the country was able to lead a coalition of climate-vulnerable states to push for the establishment of a Climate Loss and Damage Fund in 2022. Senior PMLN leader Shehbaz Sharif has described climate change as “development, economic, humanitarian and national”. security issue”.

The Biden administration neglected Pakistan’s environmental issues in some of its early activities due to some foreign policy disagreements between former climate envoy John Kerry and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. However, more recently, the US mission in Pakistan sees environmental investment as a smart neutral strategy for engagement. In July 2023, the US government partnered with the Coca Cola Foundation and the Green Climate Fund to support the “Recharge Pakistan” project to support climate adaptation strategies in the country. The US government has already pledged more than $215 million to help Pakistan recover from natural disasters and is expanding its involvement through the “US-Pakistan Green Alliance”. The next step could also be to consider a regional approach to environmental peace-building with India, as the US has done in the past through technical mediation efforts such as the Indus Waters Treaty and the South Asian Regional Initiative for Energy Integration.

As soon as the election dust settles, there is an opportunity for Pakistan and its international partners to achieve meaningful consensus on environmental action. In particular, this is an area where the United States, China, and Russia could also explore means of collective assistance through various multilateral donor mechanisms. Pakistanis across the political spectrum and income groups have woken up to the primacy of natural systems for sustainable livelihoods and poverty alleviation. From private sector investment in renewable energy to clearing smog in cities like Lahore (the most polluted city in the world by some measures), there can be unity of purpose both domestically and abroad. With a population of almost a quarter billion people, one third of whom are between the ages of 10 and 24, Pakistan has great potential to harness the demographic dividend. This future electorate needs an environment in which not only domestic but also international stability can flourish.