November 4, 2023
Pakistani Army killed 9 attackers during the siege on Mianwali airbase in Punjab province.


Pakistani security officers stand guard at a post in Balochistan, Pakistan, on October 1. The Pakistani Army on Saturday said it has foiled an attack by Islamic militants on the Mianwali airbase in the northeastern province of Punjab. File photo by Fayyaz Ahmed/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Pakistani security forces killed nine attackers who attacked the Mianwali air base in the northeastern province of Punjab early Saturday, according to military officials.

The media wing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement saying that Pakistani Air Force personnel had foiled a surprise siege on the training facility, adding that all the attackers had been “sent to hell.”

No military casualties were reported as a result of the attack, while damage was minor and limited to only three non-operational airplanes hit by fire.

The Pakistani Army said it “launched a follow-up defense operation in the area to eliminate any potential threat to the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.”

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, one of the country’s most notorious terrorist organizations, has claimed responsibility for the failed attack, which came amid a wave of violence in the region, including two devastating blasts that killed more than a dozen. Including 20 people were killed. Troops in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Friday.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorism-related incidents, including sectarian violence between Islamists, following the Taliban's takeover of neighboring Afghanistan. File photo by Jamal Tarakai/EPA-EFE

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorism-related incidents, including sectarian violence between Islamists, following the Taliban’s takeover of neighboring Afghanistan. File photo by Jamal Tarakai/EPA-EFE

Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakkar praised the military’s prompt action in mitigating the threat.

“The brave Pakistan Air Force has once again proved its capability by foiling a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali. Any attempt to weaken our security will be met with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we appreciate your courage and determination. Let’s salute him.” he wrote on x,

The army said no other military assets were damaged during the attack.

“The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan’s armed forces remain alert and fully capable of defending the motherland from any threat,” the statement said.

Several current and former Pakistani officials condemned the ongoing violence in the country.

