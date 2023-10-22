Pakistan: Ray of Hope - OpEd

As the financial year 2023-24 began, Pakistan’s economic scenario witnessed a spectacular revival. Exports grew by an impressive 14.2 percent this fiscal year, while imports registered a steady growth of 2.1 percent. The global economic environment, coupled with the easing of import restrictions, has reduced supply chain disruptions, reviving export-driven industries.

Additionally, foreign direct investment (FDI) witnessed a significant increase, rising by 16.1 per cent in the initial months of FY 2023-24, attributed to increased Chinese investment and stable exchange rates. The agriculture sector, the cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, recorded a staggering 79.9 per cent growth in cotton arrivals, laying a strong base for the fiscal year. Even the large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector, although initially sluggish, showed growth potential in key sectors, due to a more favorable import environment. Implementing this, the fiscal accounts revealed encouraging figures, with the fiscal deficit remaining stable at 0.2 per cent of GDP and a significant surplus in the primary balance. Furthermore, the cement industry experienced a massive growth of 7.7 million tonnes in the initial months of FY2024.

Recent measures to combat illegal settlement and illegal activities in Pakistan have had a substantial economic impact. Pakistan seeks to establish a more regulated and transparent economic environment by implementing strict immigration policies and cracking down on illegal practices. This will result in increased tax compliance, increased confidence among foreign investors and decline in the informal sector. Additionally, digitized identity card systems and improved border controls will increase security and help facilitate cross-border commerce, potentially increasing international economic connectivity. Concerted efforts against drug trafficking, currency smuggling and electricity theft demonstrate a dedication to combating economic crimes, thereby fostering an environment more conducive to sustainable development.

Economic recovery from these constraints is a ray of hope for the nation. A revived and well-regulated economy promises greater stability, which will attract both domestic and international investment. This, in turn, can contribute to the creation of jobs, increased productivity and improved living standards of the population. Furthermore, a prosperous formal economy will provide additional revenue sources to the government, allowing them to invest in essential sectors such as health care, education and infrastructure. Restoring economic order and discipline paves the way for Pakistan to become more prosperous and inclusive.

These measures reaffirm the Government’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring compliance with the legal framework. It creates an environment conducive to long-term economic growth by creating confidence and trust in the population, businesses and investors. Pakistan positions itself as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, trade and economic partnerships by aligning with global best practices and assuring compliance with international standards.

The measures taken to recover and stabilize the economy have given the country a sense of renewed optimism and a bright economic outlook. Pakistan is not only addressing current challenges by strengthening economic fundamentals and developing a culture of compliance, but it is also paving the way for sustained growth and prosperity in the years to come.

Source: www.eurasiareview.com