Pajaro Valley’s top entrepreneurs are filling orders for Valentine’s Day

A waterline broke in the building when a water heater overturned, causing some minor flooding. There is no report of anyone being injured. ## Some young entrepreneurs at Pajaro Valley High School are working overtime this week…filling orders for Valentine’s Day. They’re part of an entrepreneurial class at the school that has partnered with a non-profit group… Junior Achievement… (Clip #1610 1:47) “These are both our best-selling products” Itzel Diaz CEO And is the creative director of Rosevar…a company run by Pajaro Valley High School students…as part of an entrepreneurship class… (12:30 clip 1599) Just for starters, we’re investing in content in order to maintain receiving orders and get more customers. The more customers we have, the more orders we have and that’s the name of the game… This is the Diaz executive team… together they create, market and sell these timeless bouquets made of handmade satin roses Are… David Hernandez is the Director of Finance… (Clip #1600 :43 -:48) Basically we keep track of expenses. We make sure we know where our money is going and how much we are earning. Rose bouquets are the centerpiece of the business, but they are labor intensive…so even the kids are looking to introduce new products and new prices…and even a rose cap pen…branded Tailored but also economical, (Clip 1599 6:40-6:50) “We can make a lot more pens than bouquets, because it’s only one, so we can get more product than bouquets” Melissa Peterson is their teacher…she was the one who founded Junior Achievement, a non-profit that promotes entrepreneurship…and who made the seed investments that helped the kids grow…now they make their own investment decisions Let’s take… like today’s big decision… ..buying a ribbon cutter…. (Clip 1621 6:03-6:21) (First part of byte covered) “I think David, The finance guy said we need to invest in a ribbon cutter and stop cutting each and every part and because they’re making such a huge profit and they talked it over as a team and they said yes, Let’s invest with a good equipment purchase.” (6:35-6:49) And I want their lives to be easier. They’re all seniors, maybe one junior, finishing high school, applying to colleges. It’s all adding up, and now that this business is running, can they make it a little bit more efficient. I am happy and they are happy. So it’s going really well. Like it’s really good.” #### And that’s a brief statement… Following the orders is a challenge for the Rosewar team… If you want more information… or maybe one for their bouquet Interested in ordering…there are two ways

UPDATED: 2:46 PM PST February 13, 2024

Some young entrepreneurs from Pajaro Valley High School have been working overtime this week, filling orders for Valentine’s Day. They are part of an entrepreneurial class at the school that has partnered with the nonprofit group Junior Achievement. Itzel Diaz is the CEO and Creative Director of Rosevar, a company run by Pajaro Valley High School students as part of an entrepreneurship class. Together, a group of students create, market, and sell timeless bouquets made from handmade satin roses. “Right now we are investing in materials to get orders and get more customers. The more customers we have, the more orders we will have,” Diaz said. David Hernandez is the Finance Director. “Basically, we track expenses. We make sure we know where our money is going and how much we’re making,” Hernandez said. Rose bouquets are the centerpiece of the business, but are labor intensive. Kids are also looking to introduce new products and new price points, like a pink pen, that are consistent with the brand and affordable. “We can make a lot more pens than bouquets,” Diaz said. Melissa Peterson is his teacher. She was the one who came up with Junior Achievement, a non-profit organization promoting entrepreneurship. That group made the initial investment that gave the kids a chance to thrive. Now, they make their own investment decisions, like buying ribbon cutters.” I think David, the finance guy, said we need to invest in ribbon cutters and stop cutting each piece, and because they’re so good Making a profit and they talked about it as a team, they said, ‘Yeah let’s invest by buying a nice piece of equipment,’” Peterson said. If you want more information about bouquets, you can follow them on Instagram here You can send a direct message to the group at [email protected].

Source: www.ksbw.com