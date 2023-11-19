Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

After suffering a severe downturn over the past several months, the non-fungible token market is gaining momentum again in 2023. In recent days, NFTs have started to show signs of a rebound, with some NFTs selling for millions of dollars. A perfect example of this is Van Gogh’s masterpiece, which sold as an NFT for over $1.27 million.

An NFT of Van Gogh’s painting sold for $1.2 million

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, has confirmed that Van Gogh’s painting was sold as an NFT a few hours ago for $1,275,612. Van Gogh’s painting #283 was created on Bitcoin, one of the leading blockchain networks for NFTs.

Lived between 1853 and 1890, renowned artist Vincent Willem van Gogh was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who is one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. During his time there, Van Gogh created approximately 2100 artworks, including approximately 860 oil paintings, most of them in the last two years of his life.

The record-breaking NFT sale follows months of increasingly valuable auctions. In August, the world’s most expensive artwork, the Salvator Mundi, was marked as a digital collectible on the Ethereum network. This symbolic artwork was sold for $450 million at Christie’s auction house in New York.

Leonardo da Vinci’s Masterpiece: Salvator Mundi 🔮 In 2017 it was rediscovered, restored and auctioned for a record-breaking USD 450,312,500, making it the world’s most expensive artwork ever sold. The two digital collectibles will be available only on Saturday, August 12 at 9am PT… pic.twitter.com/nAppalhFSC – elmonx (@elmonx_official) 8 August 2023

Salvator Mundi sold as NFT for $450 million

Salvator Mundi is a painting attributed to the famous artist Leonardo da Vinci and believed to have been created between 1499 and 1510. Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, which depicts Jesus Christ holding a crystal sphere, was created by AlmanX, a platform that creates licensed contemporary, modern and impressionist NFT art.

Leonardo da Ser Piero da Vinci, born in 1452, was an Italian polymath of the High Renaissance who was active as a painter, draftsman, engineer, scientist, theorist, sculptor, and architect. The famous artist Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519.

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” created in 1503, Van Gogh’s Starry Night – 1889, Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker – 1904, and Claude Monet’s Nympheus – 1907 are all tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain network and non-fungible tokens. Has been molded as.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech