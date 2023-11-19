November 19, 2023
Painting by renowned artist Van Gogh sells as NFT for over .2M – Cryptosaurus


Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

After suffering a severe downturn over the past several months, the non-fungible token market is gaining momentum again in 2023. In recent days, NFTs have started to show signs of a rebound, with some NFTs selling for millions of dollars. A perfect example of this is Van Gogh’s masterpiece, which sold as an NFT for over $1.27 million.

An NFT of Van Gogh’s painting sold for $1.2 million

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, has confirmed that Van Gogh’s painting was sold as an NFT a few hours ago for $1,275,612. Van Gogh’s painting #283 was created on Bitcoin, one of the leading blockchain networks for NFTs.

Lived between 1853 and 1890, renowned artist Vincent Willem van Gogh was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who is one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. During his time there, Van Gogh created approximately 2100 artworks, including approximately 860 oil paintings, most of them in the last two years of his life.

The record-breaking NFT sale follows months of increasingly valuable auctions. In August, the world’s most expensive artwork, the Salvator Mundi, was marked as a digital collectible on the Ethereum network. This symbolic artwork was sold for $450 million at Christie’s auction house in New York.

Salvator Mundi sold as NFT for $450 million

Salvator Mundi is a painting attributed to the famous artist Leonardo da Vinci and believed to have been created between 1499 and 1510. Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, which depicts Jesus Christ holding a crystal sphere, was created by AlmanX, a platform that creates licensed contemporary, modern and impressionist NFT art.

Leonardo da Ser Piero da Vinci, born in 1452, was an Italian polymath of the High Renaissance who was active as a painter, draftsman, engineer, scientist, theorist, sculptor, and architect. The famous artist Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519.

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” created in 1503, Van Gogh’s Starry Night – 1889, Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker – 1904, and Claude Monet’s Nympheus – 1907 are all tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain network and non-fungible tokens. Has been molded as.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

  • Audited by Coinsult
  • Decentralized, secure cloud mining
  • earn free bitcoin daily
  • Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX
  • Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Airline served ‘dog food’ to business class passengers, big mistake in translation

Airline served ‘dog food’ to business class passengers, big mistake in translation

November 19, 2023
Investors are gaining momentum in bank shares. Analysts are urging caution.

Investors are gaining momentum in bank shares. Analysts are urging caution.

November 19, 2023

You may have missed

Airline served ‘dog food’ to business class passengers, big mistake in translation

Airline served ‘dog food’ to business class passengers, big mistake in translation

November 19, 2023
Investors are gaining momentum in bank shares. Analysts are urging caution.

Investors are gaining momentum in bank shares. Analysts are urging caution.

November 19, 2023
While Stellar and Litecoin are facing a bearish downturn, rebel Satoshi has emerged as a strong contender. finbold

While Stellar and Litecoin are facing a bearish downturn, rebel Satoshi has emerged as a strong contender. finbold

November 19, 2023
A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 “Magnificent Seven” stocks are worth buying right away, ahead of surges of 58% and 122%, respectively, according to select Wall Street analysts.

A Bullish Market Is Coming: 2 “Magnificent Seven” stocks are worth buying right away, ahead of surges of 58% and 122%, respectively, according to select Wall Street analysts.

November 19, 2023
OpenAI ‘optimistic’ it could bring back CEO Sam Altman, other key figures: report

OpenAI ‘optimistic’ it could bring back CEO Sam Altman, other key figures: report

November 19, 2023
How Wall Street forced Netflix and Disney to raise streaming prices

How Wall Street forced Netflix and Disney to raise streaming prices

November 19, 2023