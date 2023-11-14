Paige Spiranac defends 'booty cleavage' photo causing uproar on social media

Entertainment

Paige Spiranac defended her choice to wear a dangerously short skirt in a recent golf course photo shoot after facing backlash from critics.

“It’s amazing the outrage this outfit is causing on Instagram,” the former pro golfer tweeted last week along with a photo in which she is seen wearing a skirt that allowed her butt to hang out.

Spiranac, 30, paired the skirt with a matching form-fitting crop top and accessorized with white sneakers and Set ankle socks.

“It’s just a little cheeky or booty cleavage as I like to say lol,” she added. “I think it’s quite tame and this picture is cute. Thoughts?”

Snaps from the photo shoot were originally shared to her Instagram last Friday, with the flirtatious caption, “Do you like to leave the pin in or pull out?⛳️.”

“It’s amazing the outrage this outfit is causing on Instagram,” Spiranac tweeted. Instagram/ Paige Spiranac

Several fans flooded the comments section of her tweet to double down on their criticism of the retired athlete’s fashion choice.

“Why don’t you start wearing bikini’s on the course. Might as well,” one person sarcastically tweeted.

“Way too short..how are you supposed to mark your ball in the green?” a second critic said.

“Thoughts? You’re whoring yourself for clicks,” a troll added.

She called the outfit “tame,” adding, “It’s just a little cheeky or booty cleavage.” Instagram/ Paige Spiranac

The retired athlete often flaunts her curves on social media. Instagram/ Paige Spiranac

“It’s not an ‘outfit’ nor are you amazed. You wore a costume, took a photo and posted it intending to cause a stir,” another added. “At first I thought you were just expressing yourself, but now I see you are just a publicity hound. It is disappointing to see a female athlete relegating her talent as secondary to her sexuality. These stunts are doing a disservice to yourself and to women everywhere struggling to be taken seriously.”

While some of the haters hit Spiranac with insults, others jumped to her defense.

“You are beautiful and classy. Screw the haters! They are jealous,” one defender tweeted.

Some trolls called her skirt too short and claimed she was an attention seeker. Instagram/ Paige Spiranac

“Compared to what most people post on Instagram this is almost modest, compared to what is posted here on X it is modest. LOL,” a second offered.

“I’m outraged at the length of that skirt. It is too long,” a third joked.

“Sometimes a little “booty cleavage” adds a touch of excitement to the game, and we’re here for it! ⛳🍑😉,” a supporter cheered.

“The outfit is definitely making a statement! Fashion can spark interesting debates, and it’s great to see how diverse opinions can be,” another explained.

Spiranac denied having a breast augmentation after her boobs appeared to grow in size. Instagram/ Paige Spiranac

Spiranac has a history of advocating for her controversial style preferences.

In September, she wore a plunging sleeveless Polo golf top that showcased her larger-than-usual bust.

“The shirt has a collar so it’s golf appropriate right?😏” she captioned the scorching photos.

Days prior, she wore a skintight jumpsuit that unzipped to reveal her busty cleavage.

She chalked up her growing breasts to weight gain and going on birth control. Instagram/ Paige Spiranac

In August, Spiranac denied rumors that she had undergone breast augmentation surgery. At the time she explained that her breast grew in size after she gained weight.

“I weighed significantly less [back then], and since they are real, they change depending on weight loss and weight gain. And so since I have gained more weight, they have gotten bigger,” she said, adding that “being on birth control” has also caused the fluctuation.

“There are a bunch of different changes — hormonal, weight gain — that make them change size,” Spiranac shared.











