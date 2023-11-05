Pages: From Employee to Entrepreneur: Tips for a Smooth Transition

One of the best decisions of my life was to become an entrepreneur. Considering that I was already 49 when I made it, the change was risky but transformative.

Here, we explore two key steps to make it as seamless and successful as possible.

1. Self-reflection and decision making: The journey often begins with a period of introspection. Although I had a stable job with Manulife at the time, I was unhappy. Getting up in the morning was a chore; My passion for the insurance business was waning, and my enthusiasm for life was waning. I didn’t want to continue playing a losing game, so I decided to quit. At that time, we were already operating two new businesses, Playhouse Children’s Pre-School and My Playroom, a daycare facility in SM City Cebu. Despite earning less than my job, I still decided to put my family’s future at stake by becoming an entrepreneur. Luckily, I was proven right, and, as they say, the rest is history.

How are you? Do you also plan to move from corporate to entrepreneurship someday? Have you explored your options? Are you ready to do it now? Have you set a target date? Do you have a fallback situation if something goes wrong? One day, you’ll have to make a choice, like I did in 1996. In my opinion, it is rare for an employee or executive to operate a thriving personal enterprise without serious consequences for one or both.

2. Start-up and growth mindset: The early stages of being an entrepreneur require sustained focus, long hours at work, disciplined financial management, and constant self-improvement. Plus, you have to constantly build capacity for the enterprise, promote your company among competitors, satisfy government regulators like City Hall and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and lead diverse teams of diverse personalities with an eye on the future. Needed. Disruptors (including artificial intelligence) are on your heels. I remember doing it all myself in the beginning. An entrepreneur also needs to balance the growth of their company with taking risks. For me, having a growth mindset is essential to entrepreneurial success. (To learn more about this topic, please read Dr. Carroll S. Dweck’s best-selling book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success). Personally, I follow this philosophy from Nike billionaire-founder Phil Knight: “Don’t stop. Don’t even think about stopping until you get there, and don’t think too much about where ‘there’ is. Whatever comes, just don’t stop.” Ever since I became an entrepreneur, the foremost thought in my mind has been to grow my business; This hasn’t changed in 25 years.

The transition from employment to entrepreneurship is a transformational experience that demands commitment, adaptability and entrepreneurial spirit.

Although it presents its share of challenges, it also offers the potential for tremendous personal and professional growth.

This journey is not just about building a business; It’s about realizing your vision, creating a legacy, and embracing the freedom to pursue your passion. With a growth mindset and solid planning, you can move from employment to entrepreneurship and create a fulfilling and successful future for yourself and your loved ones. Good luck and all the best!

