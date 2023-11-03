Pagaya Q3: An Early Christmas Gift from Mister Market (NASDAQ:PGY)

LordHenryWoton/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In August, I presented my bullish investing thesis Pagaya Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:PGY) Among my favorite AI stock ideas:

Pagaya Technologies is a two-way, B2B network that helps loan originators (lenders) and loan buyers (institutional investors) harness the power of AI-based lending through better credit underwriting. Amidst the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening, Pagaya has demonstrated incredible business resilience over the past year. And the company looks set to accelerate again in the coming quarters. Given its relatively small scale (2023E network volume: ~$8B) compared to the huge TAM (annual loan originations in the US: $4T+), Pagaya has a long, long runway for growth. Pagaya’s credit performance has been healthy in recent quarters, and initial defaults in recent vintages have returned to 2021 levels. The business is well capitalized and poised for immense growth in the AI ​​age. With the ongoing rate hike cycle nearing a conclusion, macroeconomic headwinds for Pagaya are likely to ease in the coming quarters. While most near to medium term oriented investors are worried about the economy going into recession [and the end of this ongoing credit cycle]I believe that if we get into a recession due to the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening, there will be a rate cut at some point, and that would be an incredible tailwind for Pagaya. As I see it, Pagaya is a fantastic long term [3-5+ years] Investment for those who want to move beyond the current credit cycle and look towards the next credit cycle. Artificial intelligence will create fortunes, and Pagaya is one of my favorite stock ideas to play this secular megatrend in the 2020s. According to TQI’s valuation model, Pagaya is very undervalued, and the long-term risk/reward for PGY is indeed asymmetric. In short, Pagaya is a well-run, asset-light AI lending infrastructure platform business that is trading at extremely cheap levels. Given its huge opportunity in AI-based lending, I think Pagaya’s risk/reward is truly asymmetric for long-term investors buying PGY stock at $2.20 per share!

Since then, Pagaya stock has declined ~35-40%, and is now in the middle of the second major support zone I shared in my previous note:

In light of the Q2 2023 earnings release, Pagaya’s stock briefly broke above $3 in the after-hours session. However, we have seen a clear rejection from this gap resistance level. For now, it looks like PGY’s daily chart has formed a local double top at ~$2.83, and we are just seeing a break of the bullish megaphone pattern. Pagaya Stock Chart (8/17/2023) (Webull Desktop) Given the high valuations of the stock market, the ongoing decline in broader equity indices looks ominous; However, in my view, Pagaya is an incredible buying opportunity at current levels, with the stock offering over 200% upside from fair value. For the near term, I see $1.80-2.04 and $1.28-1.56 as major support areas for PGY stock. At TQI, we have a 4.5% position in Pagaya under our GARP strategy, and we will gradually accumulate more shares through DCA.

In today’s note, I’ll provide a brief update on Pagaya in light of a solid Q3 report and some key partnership announcements. Without further ado, let’s get started!

A Brief Review of Pagaya’s Q3 2023 Report

For Q3 2023, Pagaya delivered a solid beat across all KPI metrics with network volume ($2.1B, up 10% y/y), revenue ($211.8M, up 4% y/y), and adj. EBITDA (+$28.3M) coming in ahead of management guidance and street estimates. While Pagaya’s take rate declined slightly to 9.5%, “FRLPC margin” increased 50 bps to 3.4%, enabling a stronger-than-expected performance.

Pagaya Investor Relations

In the third quarter of 2023, Pagaya achieved positive quarterly GAAP operating income for the first time in its history. Additionally, management increased revenues and adjustments. EBITDA guidance for FY23 is $800-825M and $65-75M, respectively.

From a numbers perspective, Pagaya (as a business) is performing at exceptionally high levels and given Pagaya’s Israeli roots the business momentum is strong in Q4 2023 and FY 2024 despite the ongoing disruption from the conflict in the Middle East. Expected to stay. In my view, Pagaya is once again showing tremendous resilience as a company, of which we saw ample evidence during the Fed’s aggressive rate hike campaign.

Pagaya network is getting stronger

As we have discussed earlier, Pagaya Technologies is a two-way, B2B network that helps loan originators (lenders) and loan buyers (institutional investors) harness the power of AI-based lending through better credit underwriting . And since my last update, both sides of the platform have grown stronger, with Pagaya striking a transformative partnership in recent weeks. In October, Pagaya ranked among the top-5 US banks (based on assets) and top-4 auto captive (the financing arm of the OEM, which drove more than 1.5 million in annual vehicle sales in the US in 2022) for its personal loan product. Joined. 10% market share in new vehicle sales among large US OEMs).

Pagaya Investor Relations

Pagaya Investor Relations

On the other hand, Pagaya is seeing increasing demand from investors as a result of its growing scale, efficiency improvements and innovative structure. Pagaya was once again the largest personal loan ABS issuer in the US during the third quarter, and according to their report, the last four ABS deals have been oversubscribed by an average of 2x. Since August, Pagaya has added six new institutional investors to its network, including two top-tier companies from the whole life insurance and asset management industries, each with more than $400 billion in total assets under management.

As of now, Pagaya is integrated with 28 lenders across 5 markets, with a funding network of 90+ unique institutional investors. On the earnings call, Pagaya’s management shared that personal loans made up ~60-65% of its network volume in the third quarter, but other loan segments were growing faster, i.e., Pagaya’s loan products are becoming more diversified. Which is an attraction for institutional investors. Additionally, the growth of Pagaya’s institutional investor base is mitigating concentration risk by reducing reliance on top-5 investors on the platform.

En route to $25B in network volume and $500M in adjustments. EBITDA has cleared, but balance sheet may be a limiting factor

With its Q3 report, Pagaya provided a clear path and strategic initiatives to achieve its medium-term network volume target of $25B [FRLPC: $1B, adj. EBITDA: $500M], The plan is simple –

Increase application volume through expansion of product integration into new and existing lending partners (large US banks and auto captives)

Increase app conversion rates through improved AI models

Continue building the funding (investor) side of the platform.

Pagaya Investor Relations

After loosely guiding toward that $25B network volume target, Pagaya’s management finally laid out how the company approaches this milestone:

Pagaya Investor Relations

Pagaya Investor Relations

Pagaya Investor Relations

In recent quarters, Pagaya’s management has met its partnership and financial goals (and outperformed expectations). Acquiring a top-5 US bank and a top-4 auto captive validates the strength of Pagaya’s value proposition, and I expect more and more large financial institutions to partner with Pagaya to empower their lending operations with AI. Will shake hands.

Pagaya Investor Relations

Apart from adding more lending partners and investors to its platform, Pagaya is trying to increase volumes through improving application conversion rates, which are only ~1%. To improve loan conversion, Pagaya is continuously improving its data science and credit models.

In the current environment, keeping in mind the low risk tolerance by our lending partners, we have developed new models that improve pricing by focusing on reducing delinquency rates and optimizing across channels. This translates to higher returns for each incremental unit of underwritten risk. For example, in Q3, we introduced an updated credit model in our personal loan product. This version focuses on making better use of our network ownership data to predict activation sensitivity (the likelihood that a consumer will accept a loan offer) and loan repayment. We expect these enhancements to increase annual asset returns by up to 50 basis points. We have also made significant updates to our auto underwriting technology. These updates include enriching our existing methodology with additional vehicle valuation data points, improving the predictive accuracy of asset performance over time. Source: Pagaya Q3 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Now, I’d like to discuss the potential limiting factor for future growth – Pagaya’s balance sheet. Once operationally profitable, Pagaya’s ~$250M cash should be adequate liquidity support for the near term. However, to grow the business to $25B in annual network volume, Pagaya may need $1-1.5B of additional balance sheet firepower (capital growth) in my opinion.

Pagaya Investor Relations

While Pagaya’s strategic partnerships and strong client pipeline are great, Dodd-Frank regulations require Pagaya to make at least 5% of its loans using its AI technology. Therefore, to generate $25B in loans, Pagaya would need to invest $1.25B in loans, which would be placed on its balance sheet. Even if we consider loan rollover and cash generation of the business (FRLPC margin is only 3-4% of network volume), I believe Pagaya needs to find 2-3% of network volume in additional capital Will happen.

Given the current financial environment, raising money from the capital markets is going to be difficult and expensive. The good thing is that Pagaya has become operationally profitable, and it has deep relationships with many institutional investors (some of whom are strategic investors in Pagaya). So, while the balance sheet may prove to be a limiting factor on Pagaya’s future growth, I think Pagaya’s incredible leadership team will find money (investments) from the capital markets. With the stock so down, my guess is that any additional capital will be raised in the form of debt, but that’s just my guess, so take it with a grain of salt.

Pagaya Fair Value and Expected Returns

Based on conservative assumptions (shared in the image below), Pagaya has an intrinsic value of $7.87 per share or ~$6.3B in market capitalization, which is approximately ~5.5x of PGY’s current stock price.

TQI Assessment Model (TQIG.org)

Comment: I have reduced my required IRR for Pagaya to 20% (from 25%) because the business has changed. EBITDA and operating income producers.

Assuming a base case exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF, Pagaya could be trading at $11.6 per share five years from now. At current levels, the estimated 5-year CAGR return for Pagaya is ~52%.

TQI Assessment Model (TQIG.org)

Since Pagaya’s projected CAGR returns far exceed our investment hurdle rate of 20%, Pagaya is a Strong Buy under TQI’s valuation methodology.

investment risk

Like all investments, Pagaya carries some risks. Here are some of the major risks associated with Pagaya:

Pagaya’s AI-based credit underwriting models have not been able to prove themselves through the entire credit cycle. If Pagaya AI’s credit performance becomes equal to or worse than its AI-lending peers and/or traditional FICO-based lenders, Pagaya may fail as a business.

While I believe Pagaya’s ~$300 million in cash is enough capital to weather the recession, the business is operating on uneven income margins. The near-term macro outlook remains uncertain, and Pagaya’s network volumes could come under severe pressure during a recession. In such a situation, Pagaya may again become unprofitable.

closing thoughts

For investors willing to wait for the next credit cycle, Pagaya offers an exceptional risk/reward, with PGY’s 5-year expected CAGR of >50%. Given the strong business momentum, I believe Pagaya’s management will figure out the balance sheet problem sooner rather than later (likely through debt growth). As I see it, Pagaya is poised to grow significantly over the next few years with key partnerships and a strong pipeline. With the rewards far outweighing the risks, I’m more bullish than ever on Pagaya and view the recent selloff as an early Christmas gift from Mister Market.

key takeaway: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is a “Strong Buy” at $1.45 per share

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, questions or concerns in the comments section below.

