November 3, 2023
Pagaya Q3: An Early Christmas Gift from Mister Market (NASDAQ:PGY)


LordHenryWoton/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In August, I presented my bullish investing thesis Pagaya Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:PGY) Among my favorite AI stock ideas:

Pagaya Technologies is a two-way, B2B network that helps loan originators (lenders) and loan buyers (institutional investors) harness the power of AI-based lending through better credit underwriting. Amidst the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening, Pagaya has demonstrated incredible business resilience over the past year. And the company looks set to accelerate again in the coming quarters. Given its relatively small scale (2023E network volume: ~$8B) compared to the huge TAM (annual loan originations in the US: $4T+), Pagaya has a long, long runway for growth.

