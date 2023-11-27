Pagaya CFO came out, deputy moved forward

Dive Brief:

Pagaya Technologies said it has begun the search for a permanent successor to CFO Michael Kurlander, who is stepping down from his role as CFO after 2.5 years on the job "to pursue an external opportunity," according to a Friday release.

The New York and Tel Aviv, Israel-based technology company uses AI-powered credit and analytics technology to provide real-time credit assessment. Pagaya named Evangelos Perros, who became deputy CFO in September, to act as interim CFO until a permanent replacement is found. The company, which has hired an executive recruiting firm to find a permanent replacement for Kurlander, will consider both internal and external candidates.

Pagaya co-founder and CEO Gail Krubiner said in a statement that Kurlander “was a tremendous partner to Pagaya’s leadership team over the past two and a half years, helping to lead our company into the next phase of our mission, while providing a “Having built a strong financial base to deliver profitable growth in the future.”

In the wake of Friday’s news, Pagaya shares fell 8.2% to $1.255 in Monday afternoon trading. Departing Kurlander came to Pagaya in June 2021, about a year before Pagaya shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq in June 2022 after completing a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company.

Kurlander brings strong financial credentials to the firm he founded in 2016. Before Pagaya, Kurlander served as deputy global treasurer for hedge fund Citadel and before that held a number of senior roles at Goldman Sachs for 17 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His exit followed several other leadership changes. According to a company release, last month Pagaya appointed Sanjeev Das as its chairman, replacing Ashok Vaswani, who most recently served as CEO of Caliber Home Loans, who had been serving as chairman since June last year. . And earlier this month the company appointed Abhijeet Chaudhary, formerly of Green Dot, as the new chief product officer of Pagaya.

Before being named deputy CFO last month, Perros served as head of strategic finance at Pagaya since joining the firm in November 2021 from Apollo Global Management, where he was managing director and business planning for more than five years. And was the head of analysis. According to his LinkedIn profile. He also previously held several senior finance roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The technology company, which uses machine learning and AI to provide consumer lending and residential real estate products to its partners, reported third-quarter total revenue and other income rose 4% to 211% compared with the year-ago period. It became a million dollars. Net loss attributable to Pagaya shareholders narrowed to $21.8 million in the period, compared to $74.8 million last year, primarily due to improved operating results and lower non-cash expenses.

On Monday, Pagaya announced the closing of its 46th asset-backed securitization, a $300 million auto loan ABS transaction rated by KBRA.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

