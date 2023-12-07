Padres’ Preller: It was ‘very difficult’ to trade a player of Soto’s caliber

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller said it was not an easy decision to trade star outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in Wednesday’s seven-player blockbuster.

“It’s very difficult to make a deal where you’re trading a player like Juan Soto, but if we did it, we wanted to make sure we addressed a lot of needs. were able to, Preller said, per MLB.com’s AJ Caswell.

Soto and fellow outfielder Trent Grisham were sent to the Bronx as part of a package of players built around catcher Kyle Higashioka in addition to pitchers Michael King, Jhonny Brito, Randy Vasquez and Drew Thorpe. Preller said he couldn’t afford to add so much depth to the organization.

“We needed pitching,” Preller said. “We knew we had some free-agent defections here this offseason. … We’ve got some pitchers who, from our perspective, will be with us for the next four or five years. A group we can build with. Are.”

Preller and the Padres entered the offseason with four major pitchers entering the free-agent market: Blake Snell, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, and Nick Martínez. This left their starting rotation barren ahead of Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

Acquiring pitching was not the only factor in the Soto trade. Preller said the deal gives the Padres more payroll flexibility and a chance to look at some other players in free agency.

“You have a budget, and you try to make the team work within the budget,” the executive said, per 97.3 fan, “It definitely gives us two things: some flexibility and then some clarity on what the rest of the offseason looks like.”

Soto, who was projected to earn a $33 million salary next season through arbitration, was an unlikely extension candidate for the Padres. Preller said that a formal extension was never offered, but from conversations with his representatives it appeared that he was unlikely to sign it.

