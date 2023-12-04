'Pacman' swallows NFT sale with blurb – Cryptosaurus

In April 2022, OpenSea dominated the NFT market with over 75% share. But the NFT boom and bust that followed the heyday of its first proponents has long since ended and trading is now at a two-year low. NFTs are not dead, but OpenSea’s market dominance has dropped to about 20%. What happened?

Enter Blur, a marketplace that changed the situation to focus on high-volume traders rather than casual collectors. This offered a more robust analysis for investors, treating tokens as assets to be traded rather than artifacts to be collected. It issued a token, BLUR, which incentivized activity on the platform. This boosted the NFT market in terms of trading volume, facilitating approximately $301 million worth of trades in its first few months in late 2022.

By February 2023, the new kid in town overtook OpenSea’s market dominance, prompting pseudonymous co-founder Pacman to move on. After enjoying the privacy of a pseudonym for a year, the marketplace founder revealed his photo and background information on Twitter because Blur’s community “grew rapidly” and it was difficult to maintain his pseudonym due to crypto. Twitter had started revealing his identity.

Based on the information he provided, CoinDesk found that his name is Tyshaun Rokere, a 24-year-old software engineer and founder of the decentralized username trading platform Namebase, which was later sold to DNS provider Namecheap.

Today, OpenSea is still the platform of choice for art-forward and NFT novices, consistently leading the market in terms of daily active users. But Blur has retained its main base for power traders, with a 76% share of trading volume, according to Dune Analytics data.

