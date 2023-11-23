Packer (PCAR) Up 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can This Continue?

It’s been a month since the last earnings report for Packer (PCAR). Shares have increased about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue until its next earnings release, or will Packer be recalled? Before we consider the recent reaction from investors and analysts, let’s take a look at its latest earnings report to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

PACCAR Q3 earnings are better than estimates

PACCAR reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.34 per share, up 59.2% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share, led by better-than-expected pre-tax profit from the Trucks and Parts segment. Consolidated revenue (including trucks and financial services) stood at $8,696.4 million, up from $7,058.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Other were $8,232.3 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,063.2 million.

key takeaways

Truck segment revenues totaled $6,636.4 million in the September quarter, up from $5,198.2 million in the year-ago quarter and surpassing our estimate of $6,350.5 million. Global truck deliveries stood at 50,100 units. The segment’s pre-tax income was $960.9 million, which exceeded our estimate of $776 million and increased a whopping 123% year over year.

Revenues from the Parts segment totaled $1,582.2 million in the reported quarter, increasing from $1,471.5 million in the year-ago period and exceeding our estimate of $1,578 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $412.3 million, up 10.6% year-over-year, beating our forecast of $391.2 million.

Financial Services segment revenue came in at $464.1 million compared with $371.9 million in the year-ago quarter and above our estimate of $420.5 million. Pre-tax income declined to $133.8 million from $146.2 million reported in the year-ago period and fell short of our estimate of $153 million.

Other sales amounted to $13.7 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $182.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $171 million in the year-ago period. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $103.5 million, compared with $82.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities stood at $7,440 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $6,158.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share, payable on December 6 to shareholders through November 15.

Capex and R&D expenses for 2023 are estimated in the bands of $650-$675 million and $410-$420 million, respectively. For 2024, capital expenditure and R&D costs are estimated in the range of $675-$725 million and $470-$520 million, respectively.

How have estimates been going since then?

It turns out, the estimate revisions remained flat during the last month.

vgm score

Currently, Packer has a good Growth Score of B, although it lags far behind on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allotted an A grade on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment. strategy.

Overall, the stock has an overall VGM Score of A. If you are not focused on one strategy, this score is what you should be interested in.

Outlook

Packer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect above average returns from the stock over the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Packer Jaxx Automotive – belongs to the domestic industry. Another stock in the same industry, Tesla (TSLA), is up 10.3% in the past month. More than a month has passed since the company announced its results for the quarter ending September 2023.

Tesla reported revenue of $23.35 billion last quarter, which represents a change of +8.8% year-over-year. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

Tesla is expected to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, which would represent a change of -37% year-over-year. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translates into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for Tesla. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

