Pack Details of Rainmakers Football “Triple Threat” Note

Find out about the latest packs coming to Rainmakers Football.

triple threat pack Reignmakers are coming to football, and they’ll be offering players the opportunity to spruce up their collections in a big way.

Triple Threat Pack Breakdown

Triple threat packs will be available eight cards per pack And this can include all card levels (Core to Reignmaker) and edition levels (QB1, Skill Starters, etc.). rush And spread it These packs will include set cards.

Players can also get instant win card More details on those cards in these packs – here.

These packs will not be curated for a specific game or set of games. Each pack will cost $49.99.

drop details

Triple Threat Packs will launch on December 8, 2023, which is just a few days before the December Franchise Score Snapshot.

Preferred access for this drop begins on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12pm ET. The Preferred Access period will end on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5PM ET. Field pass holders at any level will have access. Drop in during preferred access.

The public drop will then begin on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 6PM ET.

There will be an initial pack-purchase limit of three (3) packs until 6PM on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The pack-buy limit after this deadline has not yet been determined.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBER. Eligibility restrictions apply. 18+ shopping in the market. Rainmakers Contest 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/FL/IA/LA/MA (21+), ReignMakers contests are not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or drftkings.com for details. no purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Eligibility and entry restrictions apply. 18+ only. Valid DraftKings account required. End on 12/xx at 8pm ET. View official rules and free entry method [URL], DK Crown Holdings, Inc. The prize sponsored by DK was issued in the form of dollars. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be wagered 1x before winnings can be withdrawn.

DraftKings Marketplace is currently available only in the United States and Canada.

To buy and sell NFTs on the DraftKings marketplace, you must be 18+* and reside in one of the 50 US states or Canada.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana, and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for access,

you must have one verified DraftKings Account.

you have to agree with us DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use And DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy Before transacting on the DraftKings Marketplace.

Looking for more information on DraftKings Marketplace, to visit DK Network information page,

For more information and FAQs, please refer to our About this page or Help Center With frequently asked questions!

Source: dknetwork.draftkings.com