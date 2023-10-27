Pacers, foundation partner to help aspiring young entrepreneurs – Inside Indiana Business

(Photo courtesy of Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

The G-Unity Foundation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the StartUp Foundation seek to equip Indianapolis kids with business know-how through new workshops and programming.

Each organization wants to bring something to the table: G-Unity, founded by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, focuses on serving disadvantaged youth; The Pacers is located in the Sports and Entertainment industry and has philanthropic motivations; And STARTedUP Foundation helps children develop entrepreneurial and problem-solving skills.

“Our mission has always been to foster entrepreneurial thinking in students,” Don Wettrick, CEO of The StartedUp Foundation, said in a news release. “By partnering with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and G-Unity, we expand our reach and provide students with unique opportunities.”

The three institutions are leading the way toward this vision with innovation workshops at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 14 and Jan. 11.

The workshops will provide students with an opportunity to think creatively and solve problems. They will then present to mentors and community leaders and receive feedback from them. Next, G-Unity will select two teams to receive $2,000 in seed funding. In addition, one team will receive a “Team 50” nomination and will compete in the Central Indiana Innovate Within regional competition in April.

Jackson said, “I am proud that my G-Unity Foundation will join forces with the Indiana Pacers and the StartUp Foundation to support this innovative program that aims to help youth gain critical experience through team building and formal skills training. Want to help.” “I look forward to seeing what the future may offer for our program participants.”

The partners hope this effort will result in more students participating in the Innovate Within competition, which the STARTedUP Foundation launched in 2018.

Source: www.insideindianabusiness.com