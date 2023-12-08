PA delegates demand to fire UPN chairman after anti-Semitic testimony: 'Gross insult to our Commonwealth'

Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., and fellow Pennsylvania Republican Reps. Dan Meuser, Mike Kelly, John Joyce, M.D., Lloyd Smucker and Brian Fitzpatrick signed a scathing open letter Thursday calling on the board of the University of Pennsylvania There were calls to remove the President from office. Elizabeth Magill about her duties.

Magill was one of several university presidents who faced scrutiny Tuesday during a House hearing on anti-Semitism on campuses. The letter from Pennsylvania state lawmakers not only blamed the school president for UPenn’s series of recent controversies, but also faulted his conduct during the hearing.

State legislative members noted that prior to the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, “President Magill and the University hosted a Palestine Rights Literature Festival, which included anti-Semitic rhetoric and notable anti-Semitism.” He compared the school’s previous intolerance for some conservative figures, writing, “For a campus that censors conservative voices, this guest list, which included Roger Waters, was more than welcome.”

The letter then hounded Magill for his testimony on Tuesday, which made headlines in several news outlets. The letter said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. During questioning by Magill, Magill “refused to say whether calling for the genocide of all Jewish people constitutes bullying and harassment according to the university’s code of conduct, even as she smiled while answering “

Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., was one of several state lawmakers who pressured UPN to remove its current chairwoman Liz Magill.

While state lawmakers criticized Magill in particular, they argued that he is part of a much larger problem in elite academia in the United States.

“President Magill’s testimony is a clear reflection of the widespread ethical and academic failures at your university and other major universities across the country,” the letter said. “On December 5, he reaffirmed that hateful, dangerous rhetoric is welcomed on the grounds of one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the United States. His actions before Congress are a disgrace to the university, its student body, and its broader community. There were embarrassments. Proud alumni network.”

The open letter then condemned his conduct, specifically, as “an extreme disgrace to our Commonwealth and the entire nation.”

The letter concluded, “Sadly, he has shown the University and the entire world that he is either unable or unwilling to fight anti-Semitism on the University campus and care for his student body.” “As such, we call on you to respectfully relieve President Magill of his duties as President in order to protect the lives of Jewish American students at the University of Pennsylvania.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee hearing on Education on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

The letter comes after the UPenn Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday and a major donor withdrew its $100 million gift to the school in response to Magill’s hearing testimony.

The advisory board of the Wharton School of Business, a school at the University of Pennsylvania, reportedly sent a letter to Magill declaring that they are “deeply concerned about the dangerous and toxic culture on our campus, led by a select group of students.” Have done.” and has been permitted by the faculty and university leadership” to the point that “Our Board respectfully suggests to you and the Board of Trustees that the University needs new leadership, effective immediately.”

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, the board criticized Magill’s performance at the hearing, writing, “In light of your testimony before Congress yesterday, we call on the University to stop any call that harms any group of people.” Please immediately clarify your position regarding, reverse any changes.” “Policies that permit such conduct take immediate effect, and quickly discipline all offenders.”

Magill has already attempted to walk back his rhetoric after facing backlash over whether calling for the genocide of the Jewish people violated the Ivy League school’s code of conduct on bullying or harassment.

“There was a moment yesterday during the congressional hearing on anti-Semitism when I was asked whether calling for the genocide of the Jewish people on our campus would violate our policies. In that moment, my attention was drawn to our university’s long association with America. was focused on long-standing policies. The Constitution, which says speech alone is not punishable,” he said in an , on the irrefutable fact that calling for the genocide of the Jewish people is a call for the most terrible violence that human beings can commit.”

Stefanik criticized his rhetoric, calling it a “pathetic PR cleanup effort.”

Magill, UPenn officials and the board of trustees did not respond to requests for comment before publication.

Danielle Wallace and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

