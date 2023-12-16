December 17, 2023
An NFT trader is suspected of breach after several blue-chip non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were wrongly transferred.

According to an

Wu gave an update about the address holder’s on-chain message, in which he denied hacking the P2P trading platform and claimed that he saved the NFTs to return.

The holder, who identified herself as a female “scavenger”, revealed the real hacker’s address as 0x3dc115307c7b79e9ff0afe4c1a0796c22e366a47b47ed2d82194bcd59bb4bd46.

The NFT trader also announced that it has suffered an attack on old smart contracts on X (formerly Twitter), asking users to remove delegations via Revoke.cash at the following addresses:

  • 0xc310e760778ecbca4c65b6c559874757a4c4ece0
  • 0x13d8faF4A690f5AE52E2D2C52938d1167057B9af

P2P trading platforms are fairly unknown by most NFT traders. Its website reveals that its CEO is John Pak, who works closely with co-founder Mattia Migliore and a man who goes by the pseudonym “Brookzr”.

On They identified all of the stolen digital assets, amounting to more than $2 million, including 37 BAYC, 13 MAYC, 4 World of Women, and 6 VeeFriends.

In order to return the NFTs to the hacker, they sent some demands via their on-chain messaging, urging that the owners need to give them a reward because “this is what they deserve,” adding that their “work “Asked for 10% of the values ​​of the NFTs. ,

Don’t send ETH blindly,

The crypto community is skeptical about the demands. Market analysts like ZachXBT Traders are being warned not to “blindly send their ETH.”

ZachXBT exchanged a few words with the exploiter, questioning the integrity of his word to return the asset.

The analyst opined that if they are willing to give back the stolen assets, they should consider listing the apps back to the original wallet address or use an intermediary for the process.

Michael Padilla, founder of esports platform Kungma, better known as TFG, was among the victims of the NFT trade exploit.

TFG took to He has “removed it as a connected site.”

TFG admitted that it did not take the necessary steps to protect its assets from exploitation, including revoking permissions on Etherscan.

According to the Eden Block VC founder, who goes by the handle leor.eth On X, this is not the first time that NFT Trader has been hacked, although no other incidents have been reported by the platform prior to today’s hack.

An X user dubbed bytes032.xyzThe self-proclaimed white glove smart contract security service provider described the hack as “extreme degeneracy.”

He shared a JavaScript report of NFTTrader’s exploited smart contract, showing how everyone was helpless to pause the contract because the platform’s team did not expose the _pause function with public visibility.

The _pause function is used to pause all activities in a smart contract if something goes wrong. If the _pause function is not public, only the original creator can pause the contract and prevent further loss of funds.

However, if the original creator is unaware of the problem or is not available at the time, the hacker could potentially drain all the funds before anyone can stop it.

Nonetheless, there may be a light amidst the dark clouds seen by the victims of the NFT Trader hack, as BAYC founder Greg Solano has offered to pay 10% of the reward sought by exploiters to see that the NFTs get their due. Has been returned to the owner.

Hacker returns an NFT without reward

In a notable twist, exploiters have voluntarily returned the World of Women (WOW) NFT without any fees, according to Etherscan data. After returning the stolen WOW NFTs, the hacker also returned a BAYC and a VFT to their rightful owners, without demanding any payment.

This unexpected twist has added a sense of unpredictability to the ongoing saga, leaving the community both surprised and uncertain about the hacker’s motives.

Anglo American avoids class action over lead poisoning controversy in Zambia

How to get Blast Staking Airdrop – Tutorial

Anglo American avoids class action over lead poisoning controversy in Zambia

How to get Blast Staking Airdrop – Tutorial

The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

