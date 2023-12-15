P2E Pioneer Tamadogi Launches Innovative NFT Breeding Feature Following New Tamadogi App

Web3 gaming trailblazer Tamadoge has launched its new innovative breeding feature, introducing the next unprecedented element to the play-to-earn ecosystem.

The breeding capability lets users combine two NFT pets from their Tamadoge wallet to craft a new furry friend.

We are excited to announce that breeding is now live at Tamadoge Pet Store pic.twitter.com/xBfvFckLhi – Tamadoge (@Tamadogecoin) 14 December 2023

This continues Tamadoge’s mission to promote a sense of ownership, collecting and value within the gaming ecosystem.

The latest feature is another historic achievement for the Tamadoge team, who are closing out a successful 2023 with a bang. This year saw the release of new 3D NFTs, the major Burn event, and the launch of its own pet store.

This Tamadoge Pet Store is a marketplace with a bustling ecosystem and where users can access brand new breeding stock.

Like all Tamadoge products, it was designed with a user-friendly interface to make it as easy as possible to create your own NFT pet, so investors can take advantage of this profitable new feature.

Incentivized reproduction opens the door to passive income

To breed a new NFT pet, users must trace two pre-existing NFT pets from their wallet, confirm the breeding process, and wait five days for the results.

Before confirmation, details regarding reproduction fees will be provided, ensuring transparency in the transaction. Incentivizing users to follow this breeding path, the fee is 11% less than purchasing a new NFT at the Pet Store

While waiting for the spawn process to complete, the new pet will be displayed in the users’ kennel with a status of Pending. NFT owners will also see a countdown showing how many days are left until their brand new pet spawns.

Once the spawning process is complete, users can fully view all the details about their newly created pet in their kennel.

In a fascinating circular process, there will be another countdown to when this pet will be able to breed its own NFT.

Staying true to its roots for monetization, ownership of newly created NFTs will rest solely with the user.

This provides an attractive passive income opportunity for Tamadoge NFT holders, as they can breed and eventually sell newly created NFTs.

Players are encouraged to maintain their favorite NFTs. Be it through Tamadogi Arena, Arcade, or the Tamadogi app, these NFTs can be used to score high and earn money across many games in the ecosystem.

With this breeding utility now launching, the team at Tamadogye is confident that this native cryptocurrency will support the price of $TAMA. At the time of press, Tamadoge is already seeing bullish behavior with $TAMA up by 2% in the last 24 hours.

Earn $TAMA with virtual pets in the new Tamadogi app

This breeding capability follows the recently released Tamadogi, a Tamagotchi-style app where players can adopt virtual pets and earn experience points.

Users can embark on this joyful journey by downloading the mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store.

Players will have the beautiful experience of nurturing their beloved pets through feedings, soothing baths and naps.

Rewards and XP can be earned through the enjoyable experience of interacting with your pets and playing mini games. The more players care for their new furry friend, the more rewards will be unlocked.

All of Tamadogi’s minigames are free to play, where users can compete to see who will climb to the top of the XP-based leaderboard.

These mini-games are limited to 15 plays a day, but players can purchase boosters that will give them double XP, unlocking games, and more interactions with their pets.

go tamadoge here

Earning and staking in the Tamadoge ecosystem is what sets it apart

Tamadoge was designed with its community and investors in mind. The Play to Earn ecosystem offers many different unique opportunities to earn money.

By playing various exciting Tamadog games, users can earn the native $TAMA cryptocurrency. Rewards are distributed weekly based on leaderboard players’ scores.

Other opportunities to profit from the Tamadoge platform include the brand new NFT breeding feature and passive rewards earned through staking.

Tamadog is celebrating the major milestone of $80 million worth of $700,000 TAMA locked into its staking platform.

The contribution of $TAMA tokens to this staking pool was designed with premium benefits for investors and the entire community.

Investor rewards are calculated based on the amount of $TAMA staked and the current APY.

Developed with all types of stakeholders in mind, investors have flexibility as to the period for which they wish to stake their hard-earned $TAMA.

Join the Tamadogi ecosystem and start earning $TAMA today by downloading the Tamadogi app.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: cryptonews.com