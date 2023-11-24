Ozzy 'doesn't like' my weight loss

TV

Ozzy Osbourne is not thrilled about Sharon Osbourne’s drastic weight loss from Ozempic.

“Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true,” the former “The Talk” co-host admitted on “Good Morning Britain” Friday.

Sharon, 71, said that she began taking the Type 2 diabetes drug because she was “fed up” with her weight going back and forth.

“I thought, ‘I’ve tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it,’” she recalled.

“I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening.”

With the ever-growing success of Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs, Sharon said she is “scared” for teenagers who choose to use the medication.

“It’s easy to say, ‘This is it. I can eat what I want and keep taking this injection,’” she noted. “I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this.

“I don’t want young girls [to take it] because the world we live in today, everyone wants to be skinny.”

In May, Sharon admitted that she had taken Ozempic for “four months” to lose 30 pounds beginning in December 2022.

“I was very sick for a couple of months,” she shared on the UK’s “The Talk” at the time.

“The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

Sharon said that once she stopped injecting herself with Ozempic, her appetite came back to normal.

“But listen, I took it for four months. I lost 30 pounds,” she shared. “I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”

Despite achieving the weight loss she wanted, the former “X Factor” judge acknowledged that she became “too skinny.”

Sharon said she is now “too gaunt” and weighs fewer than 100 pounds.

“I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” the TV star admitted to the Daily Mail in an interview published last week.

