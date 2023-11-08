Ozempic, Wegovy Face Weight Loss Drug Competition From Lilly’s Zepbound

An effective and massively popular weight-loss drug has made Novo Nordisk A/S billions of dollars and turned it into the most valuable company in Europe. With the US Food and Drug Administration approval of another option from Eli Lilly & Co. on Wednesday, the Danish drugmaker now has some serious competition.

Novo has reaped mega-profits from its obesity drug Wegovy by selling it for a premium price of $1,349 a month in the US — significantly higher than its diabetes drug, Ozempic, even though the two contain the exact same active ingredient.