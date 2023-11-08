Ozempic maker shares rise after posting record profit

What is obesity?

Some people will tell you that it’s a fancy word for being fat; Others may say it is a slur that mutilates larger bodies. And still others will insist that it is a moral failure – one of laziness and weak will.

However, for the past decade, the medical community has recognized that obesity is a chronic disease, like cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Obesity triples the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, is linked to hundreds of medical complications, and causes 4 million preventable deaths each year.

Obesity is also diverse, with many different causes, clinical presentations, and responses to treatment. The astronomical growth of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Vegovy and Monzaro has obscured such nuances, with bold promises that the drug is the “holy grail”, “silver bullet” and “miracle” for the problem of obesity. One-size-fits-all solution. If only it were that simple.

The truth is that Ozempic will not solve America’s obesity crisis. Although medications may help some individuals lose weight, obesity is not a simple disease of inactivity or overeating. Myriad factors contribute to the development and progression of this disease, including genetics, mental health, socioeconomic status, and environmental influences. As such, patients’ presentation varies widely within the clinic, with mutations in the MC4R gene being 18% more likely to be obese and some antipsychotic medications resulting in weight gain of 75–125 pounds. While GLP-1 medications can help many of these patients, they only target one factor—hormonal imbalance—and cannot address all the other problems.

This highly reductionist approach is reflected in the diagnostic criteria for obesity—a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater—as patients above this cutoff may be completely metabolically healthy, or in the “normal” range. may develop obesity-related co-morbidities. In fact, designed for white European men, the BMI underestimates obesity among Hispanic and Asian Americans while overestimating it among black Americans, so much so that the American Medical Association urged doctors to stop using this flawed, discriminatory measure. Told not to insist.

A Lancet Commission of 60 international experts from high-, middle- and low-income countries is currently working to redefine obesity, moving from a height- and weight-based metric to a clinical one based on specific signs and symptoms. Moving towards diagnosis.

In addition to these complexities in origin and diagnostic criteria, patients with obesity also respond differently to treatment. On average, the GLP-1 drug Vegovy helped patients lose 16% of their body weight; In other words, a person who weighs 300 pounds can lose 50 pounds. But some patients in this New England Journal of Medicine According to the study, body weight lost only 5% while others lost up to 30%. This variability highlights the importance of individualized treatment plans to meet the specific needs of patients rather than relying on any one drug.

However, in the current state of obesity care, this is almost impossible. In the US, 115 million people suffer from the disease, but there are only more than 100 doctors who are fellowship-trained in obesity. Since 2003, federal law has also prohibited Medicare from covering obesity medications because they are viewed as “lifestyle” medications rather than actual medicine. Accordingly, our research shows that only 1% of eligible patients receive treatment with anti-obesity drugs, leaving most of them forced to follow the oft-cited advice to eat less and move more. While diet and exercise are certainly important, the most effective treatments for obesity are interdisciplinary, where this diet is combined with behavioral therapy, drug treatment, and sometimes metabolic and bariatric surgery.

With too few doctors to help so many needy Americans, it’s no surprise that products that prey on diet scams and people’s insecurities have filled the void – the US weight loss market could reach $160 billion by 2023 Dollar estimates. When we similarly treat GLP-1 drugs as the proverbial magic pill, we open this real medical advancement to spurious criticisms and attack campaigns. For example, the widely reported criticism that patients gain weight when they stop taking GLP-1 only makes sense if viewed as a “cure” for obesity. After all, for insulin and high blood pressure medications, it’s hardly news that glucose and blood pressure rise again when you stop the medication.

With obesity costing US$1.7 trillion or 9% of our GDP, we need to celebrate progress against this chronic disease and how GLP-1 drugs are helping some patients live longer, healthier lives. can also significantly reduce health care costs. But we also need to recognize that much work remains to be done, from fostering social empathy to training more specialized practitioners to implementing policies that ensure affordability and access to treatment. Although drugs such as Ozempic, Vegovy and Monzaro are very promising, they are not the panacea the media has made them out to be and we should avoid the temptation to oversimplify the issue.

Instead, let us celebrate the potential of GLP-1 as part of a comprehensive, personalized and compassionate approach to treating obesity – one that considers not only the individual’s specific needs and circumstances but overall health and well-being. Also focuses on improvement.

Source: time.com