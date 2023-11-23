(Bloomberg) — Novo Nordisk A/S, the maker of celebrity weight-loss drugs, plans to invest €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) to expand production in France as it works to meet rising demand. Is.

The Danish company will promote its site in Chartres, southwest of Paris, according to the office of President Emmanuel Macron, who visited there late Thursday.

Novo is rushing to build factories and production lines as competition in the weight-loss market is projected to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade. For Macron, reversing the country’s industrial decline has been a key economic goal.

The Chartres site makes the pre-filled injector pens that patients need to use insulin along with the companion drugs Ozempic and Vegovy. Macron’s office said the investment would create more than 500 jobs.

The craze over the drug, backed by celebrities and entrepreneurs including Elon Musk, has turned Novo into Europe’s most valuable company, causing its stock to nearly halve this year. Shares were up less than 1% in early trading in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled plans to invest more than $6 billion to build a 170,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Denmark.

There is a shortage of Ozempic for diabetes and Vegovy for weight loss. Both drugs contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide, which mimics the action of gut hormones and makes people feel full.

Wegovi has been shown to help users lose about 15% of their body weight on average, and recent studies have also demonstrated cardiovascular benefits. Novo has so far launched the drug in only a few countries. Access in France was previously limited to extremely obese patients with other risk factors such as heart disease or sleep apnea, and treatment did not officially begin there.

Macron took a series of measures earlier this year to revive French industry, including expanded use of tax credits for investment and streamlining procedures for opening new factories.

An aide did not immediately respond to a question about whether the €2.1 billion investment included public subsidies. Novo also did not immediately respond to requests for details.

France’s attractiveness as an investment destination may also be boosted by a court ruling in Germany last week. That country’s government was forced to pause emergency spending as it assessed the implications of a court ruling that some €60 billion could not be transferred to a fund intended to support a range of industrial projects. Could have done.

Thursday’s news comes on top of a €130 million investment in capacity expansion in Chartres that Novo announced in January. The site currently employs over 1,500 people and produces insulin used by over eight million patients worldwide.

