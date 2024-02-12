Ozempic and Wegovi earnings boost Novo Holdings’ investment ambitions

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s controlling shareholder Novo Holdings plans to invest up to $7 billion annually by 2030 as dividend payments from diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment maker Vegovy boost its coffers.

The life sciences investor manages a stake in the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the world’s largest philanthropic foundation. It includes an investment portfolio worth $24 billion in 2022, including life sciences and capital investments, equities, bonds, real estate and infrastructure, as well as controlling stakes in Novo Nordisk and industrial enzyme maker Novozymes.

Qasim Kutay, chief executive of Novo Holdings and Novo Nordisk board member, told the Financial Times that rising income from its 28 percent stake in Novo Nordisk and other investments will give his fund $5 billion a year to invest over the next five years. , which is increasing. Up to $7 billion by 2030.

“We have an ever-growing investment portfolio that is delivering very attractive returns,” Kute said. “It’s going to continue to grow, so obviously we have to . Has got development. , , Ozempic and Vegovy and lots of dividends. , , We have more money to invest than ever before.”

The move marks an increase from $3 billion in deals in 2023 and a step change in the ambitions of Novo Holding’s investment portfolio. It projected a 6 percent loss in 2022, which the company described in its most recent annual report as “the most challenging in recent memory, from both a geopolitical and economic perspective.”

The success of the Danish pharma group’s blockbuster weight-loss drugs helped it post record sales last year, pushing its market capitalization to $500 billion.

Analysts expect the diabetes and weight loss category to reach $100 billion in value by 2030, with demand for Ozempic and Vegovy projected to remain high despite competition from rival Eli Lilly. “These are once-in-a-generation medications,” Coote said.

The funds raised for Novo Holdings will be divided equally between its capital investments and life sciences investments, with Kute saying that Novo Holdings’ investments in large life sciences companies are “very scalable”. “What will you see us doing. , , Have to start doing bigger deals and deploying more equity,” he said.

The bullish estimate comes as Novo Holdings struck a $16.5 billion deal on Monday to acquire pharmaceutical manufacturing company Catalent, before selling three Catalent sites to Novo Nordisk for $11 billion, in which it holds majority voting rights. .

Kute said the deal was largely a “one-time deal” that will enable Novo Nordisk to expand its manufacturing capacity for its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs through 2026, while also providing Novo Holdings with a pharmaceutical services asset. Will do, an area in which these other investments.

It was “too early to tell” whether Novo Holdings would sell parts of Catalent, but he said it was “not part of the main thesis”.

Catalent sites specialize in “fill-finish” operations, which is the final part of the manufacturing of syringe-based products like Ozempic. The company is also a partner of many pharmaceutical companies.

Eli Lilly Chief Executive David Ricks on Tuesday described the acquisition as “unusual” and called on competition authorities to look into the deal. AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday the move highlights the need for drug companies to have “independent” supply chains.

Coote declined to comment on Rix’s concerns but said Novo Nordisk has committed to honoring existing contracts with manufacturers. He added: “Ultimately, at some point in the future, those sites will be dedicated either largely or entirely to supply.” [Novo Nordisk],

