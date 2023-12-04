OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal to appear before Supreme Court on Monday, with billions of dollars at stake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family, which owns the company, from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

The settlement with state and local governments and victims will provide billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers will contribute up to $6 billion and give up ownership, and the company will emerge from bankruptcy as a separate entity, with profits to be used for treatment and prevention.

But in response to objections from the Biden administration, judges blocked the deal over the summer. There will be a debate on Monday.

The issue for judges is whether the legal shield provided by bankruptcy can be extended to people like the Sacklers who have not declared bankruptcy themselves. Lower courts have issued conflicting rulings on that issue, which also impacts other major product liability lawsuits settled through the bankruptcy system.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, a branch of the Justice Department, argues that bankruptcy law does not allow the Sackler family to be protected from being sued by people who are not part of the settlement. The government had supported the agreement during the Trump administration.

Supporters of the plan said that third-party releases are sometimes necessary to create settlements, and federal law places no prohibition against them.

Advocates for the more than 60,000 victims who supported the settlement called it “a historic moment in the opioid crisis”, while acknowledging that “no amount of money can fully compensate” for the harm suffered by victims due to the deceptive marketing of OxyContin. “.

A victim’s attorney who opposed the settlement called the provision related to the Sacklers “special protection for billionaires.”

OxyContin first came to market in 1996, and Purdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing of the powerful prescription painkiller is often cited as the catalyst for the nationwide opioid epidemic, causing doctors to prescribe painkillers with less regard for the dangers of addiction. Are inspired to write.

The drug and the Stamford, Connecticut-based company became synonymous with the crisis, even though most of the pills prescribed and used were generic drugs. Opioid-related overdose deaths have continued to rise in recent years, reaching 80,000. Most of them are from fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

The Purdue Pharma settlement would be the largest settlement reached by drug companies, wholesalers and pharmacies to resolve pandemic-related lawsuits filed by state, local and Native American tribal governments and others. Those settlements total more than $50 billion.

But it will be one of only two so far that include direct payments to victims from the $750 million pool. Payouts are expected to range from approximately $3,500 to $48,000.

Sackler family members are no longer on the company’s board and have not received any payments since before Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy. However, in the decade before that, he was paid more than $10 billion, about half of which went to family members who were said to be paying taxes.

A decision in Harrington v. Purdue Pharma, 22-859, is expected by early summer.

