Richard Anton and Mikel Johnson. Oxx

London-based software investor Ox has closed its new fund on $190 million to invest in software-as-a-service companies in Europe.

The specialist firm focuses on SaaS start-ups in Europe and will invest in Series A and Series B rounds with investments ranging between $7 million to $10 million.

Investors in the new fund include British Patient Capital, Saminvest, KfW Capital, Argentum, Pool Re and Coeli.

Ox’s portfolio includes software platform GoodLord for landlords and marketing SaaS start-up Funnel.

“We invest with evidence-based, full conviction in companies with strong fundamentals where we can achieve sustainable, capital efficient and consistent growth,” said Richard Anton, General Partner at Oxx.

Anton acknowledged that it is currently a “challenging market” for the technology, especially for European SaaS companies where access to capital is not as straightforward compared to their US counterparts.

He said, “The confidence shown by both returning and new LPs is a testament to our highly selective and publicity-resistant approach that resonates with the broader community and proves our commitment to maintaining a strong LP/GP relationship is valued by our stakeholders.”

Anton started the firm with co-founder Mikael Johnsson.

Johnson said SaaS is entering a new phase after years of evolution, now largely driven by AI.

“We are now at a critical point, entering the early shift of the AI ​​paradigm to SaaS. AI is not just hype, it is a technological driver that underpins a structural shift and inspires another wave of innovation “, driving migration from existing legacy systems and applications,” he said.

“Therefore, the software industry and SaaS as a business model will continue to have a fundamental impact in the future. With this fund, we are strengthening Oxx as a partner and creator of exceptional SaaS companies for the long term.”

According to the founders, Oxx plans to invest in companies with a long-term perspective.

“We believe the best VCs are those that are there to create long-term value, not just ride on the coat tails of short-term momentum,” Anton said, “and the best companies will be those that combine practicality, ambition and tenacity.” Give priority to. ,