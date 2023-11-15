OXLCM: Short Dated 6.8% Yield Portfolio Enhancer (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

mini series

Thesis

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) is a closed end fund. The management company focuses on CLO equity investments, and has a market cap of $1.1 billion. The fund achieves its 32% leverage ratio through preferred shares and unsecured notes:

Liabilities (Semi-Annual Report)

There are several ways to gain leverage in the CEF sector:

Bank financing facilities (either repo or total return swap)

preferred equity issuance

Unsecured Note (least used method)

Each CEF designs its own financing structure based on the underlying asset class. The underlying asset class for OXLC is highly volatile, and in case of bank facilities it will get only 50% LTV with SOFR plus a cost of 150 bps or more. This is due to the disadvantageous capital treatment for CLO equity when it sits on the bank’s balance sheet. Additionally, at times during market stress, banks may reduce financing lines for very risky collateral pools such as CLO equities. This is the main reason why OXLC derives its profits through term preferred shares and unsecured notes.

In this article we are going to analyze the 6.75% Series 2024 Term Preferred Shares issued by CEF (NASDAQ:OXLCM), and highlight why we think it is a very attractive short-term high yielding addition to a portfolio. There is an opportunity.

How to structure funding for a volatile asset class

As mentioned above, volatile asset classes such as CLO equities attract higher capital requirements on banks’ balance sheets, thus traditional fixed income funding facilities come at a higher cost. This is why OXLC’s liabilities are structured through preferred shares and unsecured notes. However, its preferred share issuance is also a very special one:

Maturity Dates (Semi-Annual Report)

All preferred equity is traded through term structures, which is unusual for this asset class. Typically preferred equity is perpetual, with an optional redemption date that begins five years after issuance, and a floating rate that is more punitive that applies if shares are not redeemed. Not for OXLC:

The Fund is required to redeem all outstanding Term Preferred Shares on their respective redemption dates, at a redemption price equal to $25 per share plus accumulated but unpaid dividends, if any, as of the redemption date. The Fund may not make any amendment, variation or revocation of the Fund’s obligation to redeem all Term Preferred Shares without the prior unanimous vote or consent of the holders of such Term Preferred Shares. Source: Half-Annual Report

The reason for this term structure for preferred equity is the nature of the underlying asset class. CLO equity is an IRR based asset class, meaning it does not have a traditional principal return feature. Classic fixed income involves the payment of interest and the return of the principal (i.e. the amount invested). Nor for CLO equities. As the name suggests, CLO equity is the most junior part of the CLO structure, and it receives cash flows throughout the life of the deal, but there is no set ‘principal’ amount. This is why CLO equities are quoted in IRR terms when issued under the market basis case.

In short, if there is no term structure for liabilities, the lender in OXLC may find itself financing a vehicle where there are no assets. This is why we see defined maturity dates for all preferred equity tranches here.

OXLCM is set to mature in June 2024, and according to its documents the CEF cannot change the maturity date without a vote of 100% of the holders of the preferred shares. So if a retail investor buys 100 shares here and they want to redeem them in June 2024 as per the terms mentioned, they will get their money back on that date, i.e. $25/share.

yield ideas

OXLCM is redeemable at $25/share, and its stated coupon is 6.75%. It is currently trading at $24.75/share, giving holders a strong short-term 6.8% yield:

yield (favoritestockchannel)

Interest is paid monthly, so preferred shares provide a continuous flow of income until the maturity date of their term.

With a yield of 5.5% on a 6-month treasury bill, a retail investor can get a yield of over 130 bps by investing in OXLCM for a fixed tenure of 8 months.

property coverage

What is attractive about OXLCM outside of its term structure is the underlying asset coverage. Preferred shares are senior to common equities, and thus are backed by the asset pool held by the CEF. This is not the preferred equity of a company that has intangible assets, rather it is the preferred equity of a CEF that holds a significant amount of high yielding securities:

Asset Coverage (Semi-Annual Report)

To that end we may see preferred shares having a much higher asset coverage ratio per unit, currently 3x. According to its definition:

Asset coverage per unit is the ratio of the carrying value of the total assets of the Fund, less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, to the total amount of senior securities outstanding, as calculated separately for each Term Preferred Shares. The Notes are made by Nomura Securities International, Inc. pursuant to Section 18(h) of the 1940 Act. Master Repurchase Agreement (“MRA”) previously concluded with (“Nomura”). With respect to term preferred shares, the per unit asset coverage is expressed as a per share ratio of the outstanding term preferred shares (when expressed in terms of dollar amounts per share, the per unit asset coverage ratio involuntary liquidation is multiplied by ) per unit preference of $25).

In short the asset coverage ratio gives a retail investor a sense of a CEF’s ability to cover its liabilities. The lower the ratio, the riskier the preferred shares are considered.

The 2024 Preferred Securities are the least risky part of the CEF’s funding base because they have the closest maturity date to the structure, and thus the fund would need to lose more than 70% of the value of its underlying assets by June 2024. Holders in OXLCM will be worried.

conclusion

OXLC is a CLO Equity CEF. The fund achieves its leverage ratio through the issuance of preferred equity and unsecured notes, but what is special about its funding base is the term structure. All preferred shares issued have a fixed maturity date, like unsecured notes.

First to mature are the 6.75% Series 2024 Term Preferred Shares that trade under the ticker OXLCM. The maturity date of the preferred shares is June 2024 and they offer 6.8% yield, which translates into a 130 bps pick-up over similar maturity funds. OXLCM benefits from 3x collateralized asset coverage, and is the first tranche of the OXLC liability structure scheduled for maturity.

Our view is that OXLCM is a strong portfolio yield enhancer given its adequate asset coverage and spread pick-up over risk-free Treasuries. We’re shopping for names here.

Source: seekingalpha.com