A new blood test from researchers at the University of Oxford can identify people at risk of Parkinson’s disease years before symptoms appear.

Researchers at Oxford University have unveiled a blood test that can detect with 90 percent accuracy whether a person is at risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

This condition is one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders. In Europe, it is estimated that 1 to 2 percent of people over the age of 65 are living with the disease.

Physical symptoms of Parkinson’s include tremors, impaired or slowed movements, and more rigid muscles. It also has psychological effects; people suffering from this disease also experience depression, anxiety and dementia. These symptoms worsen with time.

Parkinson’s can be challenging to diagnose because many of the symptoms are common. According to Parkinson’s Europe, the longer the delay in diagnosis, the less likely it is to delay disease progression.

However, a blood test developed by a team at the University of Oxford could help speed up the process.

Professor George Tofaris, from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences, said: “A screening test to identify the disease process early that can be implemented on a large scale is essential for the eventual introduction of targeted therapies as are currently being developed for common types of cancer. This is done with screening programs.” University of Oxford, said in a statement,

What is alpha-synuclein?

The team used an improved version of the antibody test to measure levels of alpha-synuclein – a small protein that is linked to Parkinson’s – in the blood.

Parkinson’s disease begins to take hold in patients a decade before noticeable symptoms appear, as their brain cells struggle to manage the effects of alpha-synuclein.

These proteins build up and end up in abnormal clusters that damage sensitive nerve cells, giving rise to the well-known movement disorders and often causing dementia.

At the point of diagnosis, a large number of these hypersensitive nerve cells have already been destroyed, and alpha-synuclein clumps have developed in many areas of the brain.

The Oxford team focused on a specific type of extracellular vesicles – small particles released by all types of cells – that travel through bodily fluids, including blood, facilitating the communication of molecular signals between cells. .

This sophisticated test isolates extracellular vesicles originating exclusively from nerve cells in the blood – less than 10 percent of all circulating vesicles – and quantifies the amount of alpha-synuclein present in them.

Vesicles carry essential messages, proteins, and genetic material from one cell to another. They basically create a sophisticated cell-to-cell messaging system but at the molecular level.

They play an important role in maintaining balance and coordination of bodily functions.

The Oxford University team now believes that nerve cells can protect themselves by packing excess proteins into extracellular vesicles, which are then released into the blood.

90% accuracy

one in Study conducted by Oxford team on 365 peopleIndividuals at highest risk of developing Parkinson’s (more than 80 percent chance based on research criteria) had a twofold increase in alpha-synuclein levels in neuronal extracellular vesicles.

The test accurately distinguished them from those at low risk or from healthy controls, with a 90 percent chance of distinguishing someone at high risk from a healthy control.

In a subgroup of 40 people who later developed Parkinson’s and related dementia, the blood test was positive in more than 80 percent of cases up to seven years before official diagnosis.

