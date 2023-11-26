Oxford Industries: An Undervalued Company with a Solid Brand (NYSE:OXM)

visualspace

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) has seen a recent decline due to consumer fears in the near future. However, I believe Oxford Industries is currently a strong buy due to its solid dividend, excellent ROIC, stable balance sheet, flexible earnings, innovative brands, and low valuation using my DCF data.

Business Overview

Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company that finds, develops, promotes, and ships lifestyle and other brand items all over the world. The company’s product line includes men’s and women’s sportswear and accessories under the Tommy Bahama brand; Dresses, sportswear, bags, jewelery and belts for women and girls; children’s clothing, swimwear and licensed merchandise under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and products for men, women and children under the Southern Tide brand.

In addition, the company has licenses for several products under the Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands, including stationery and gift items, home goods, eyeglasses, bed and bath linens, as well as clothing, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery. Are included. Sleepwear, Shampoo, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Cigar Accessories, and other products.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Distributes its goods through department stores, specialty stores, retail locations, off-price retailers, multi-branded online retailers, and e-commerce websites. Tommy Bahama food and beverage outlets, outlet stores and full-price retail stores dedicated to individual brands are all run by the company.

financial situation

Oxford’s current market capitalization is approximately $1.48 billion, with a commendable return on invested capital of 19%. The current stock price is $95.35 per share, which is slightly below its 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.66, indicating a below-average valuation for the industry. This suggests that Oxford is trading at a position considered undervalued compared to its peers within the industry.

Oxford also pays a dividend of 2.75% which represents a payout ratio of 19.25%. This secure dividend allows Oxford to deliver value to shareholders through multiple channels and attracts those who are interested in consistent income as it has a 34-year series of payments. I believe this dividend is adequate at current levels as I believe capitalizing on 19% ROIC will be a priority as scalability is important in the retail sector where brand image is very important for sales and relevance.

Performance compared to the broader market

Over the past 3 years, Oxford has underperformed the broader market when adjusting for dividends. I believe this poor performance is attributable to the past year, in which macro headwinds around rates and inflation have begun to impact consumer sentiment, hurting the retail sector. I believe that as macro headwinds ease, Oxford will start to outperform due to its scale as well as its solid brand image.

Income

Oxford recently reported mixed Q2 2023 earnings, with EPS down $0.08 to $3.45 and Revenue down $3.97 million to $420.3 million, indicating 16% year-over-year growth. I believe that these earnings demonstrate that although Oxford is experiencing negative sentiment regarding its consumers, the company has still been able to improve profitability to offset the decline in sales. With earnings projections in the coming years being positive, I believe that if inflation continues to decline and does not remain stagnant, Oxford can regain consumer demand and not face significant financial losses This could lead to a rapid return to its peak. With expected EPS of $0.97, which is a decline from last year’s $1.46, I believe outperformance is important to see if consumer sentiment remains at the estimate which could change my assumptions in the short term.

Balance sheet

Oxford also has a solid balance sheet with $335 million of debt, as well as a current ratio of 1.3 and an Altman-Z-score of 3.82. This reflects Oxford’s ability to remain solvent over the long term despite widespread headwinds and reflects the safety of the dividend being issued so far.

analyst consensus

Analysts currently rate Oxford as a “Buy” with a 1-year average price target of $108.17, indicating a potential 13.44% upside. I believe analysts also recognize Oxford’s strong brand image and the moderation in inflation will lead to solid results next year.

Evaluation

Before calculating the fair value for Oxford, I calculated the firm’s current cost of equity using the capital asset pricing model. For this, I used a risk-free rate of 4.46% which is in line with the current 10-year Treasury yield, giving me a cost of equity of 7.85%.

Using the previously calculated cost of equity as my discount rate, I calculated Oxford’s fair value using the 5-year equity model DCF using FCFE. I decided to keep the discount rate in line with their cost of equity because Oxford has a solid balance sheet and brand that they can leverage to improve their financial position during these adverse circumstances. I also forecast revenue and margin growth to continue in line with analysts’ expectations, which have been very accurate over the long run due to the stable nature of Oxford. This results in a fair value of ~$150.1 which represents a potential upside of 36%.

Continuous product innovation results in solid growth

Oxford Industries’ dedication to product innovation is demonstrated by the Southern Tide brand, which not only strengthens the company’s position in the market but also generates significant financial benefits. Oxford Industries meets the growing demand for performance-driven and environmentally responsible design by bringing cutting-edge fabric innovations such as moisture-wicking fabrics or sustainable fabric alternatives to Southern Tide clothing. This strategic move increases the brand’s market share and boosts consumer loyalty by attracting environmentally conscious customers and establishing it as a fashion leader.

Oxford Industries has proven again that it can adapt its goods to meet the changing needs of consumers by incorporating cutting-edge technologies like UV protection into Southern Tide apparel. This improves profit margins and revenue growth in addition to promoting brand exclusivity and allowing the firm to charge premium pricing for its creative services. Beyond simply increasing sales, Southern Tide’s innovative reputation will have a favorable impact on brand perception, attracting a larger consumer base and promoting long-term financial success.

Oxford Industries offers income diversification options through its limited-edition collections and strategic collaborations under the Southern Tide brand. These efforts, driven by the desire to be at the forefront of fashion trends, allow businesses to take advantage of the buzz surrounding exclusive releases, which will lead to more sales and create a sense of exclusivity that attracts customers.

These innovative strategies will lead to solid improvement in cash flows which will fuel growth through its 19% ROIC or provide better earnings to shareholders which will create value one way or the other.

risk

Economic Conditions: Recessions and recessions in the economy may result in reduced consumer spending on discretionary goods, which may impact the market for clothing and fashion goods.

Supply Chain Disruption: Oxford Industries relies on a complex worldwide supply network. Natural disasters, geopolitical turmoil and other events can cause disruptions that affect prices and availability of raw materials, manufacturing and distribution.

conclusion

In summary, I believe Oxford Industries is currently a strong buy due to its solid dividend, excellent ROIC, stable balance sheet, flexible earnings, innovative brands, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures. I believe it will be important to monitor inflation as my thesis would change as several more unexpected rate hikes cause further damage to consumer sentiment.

