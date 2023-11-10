Owner talks about value after Las Vegas Sphere reports $100 million loss

MSG Sphere reported a loss of $98.4 million for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, a day after the venue first opened on the Las Vegas Strip.

The loss was announced about a week after Gautam Ranj resigned as chief financial officer of Sphere Entertainment, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Ranj played his role for 11 months.

Sphere Entertainment stated that Ranj’s departure “was not the result of disagreements with the Company’s independent auditors or any member of management over any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures or internal controls.”

Senior vice president Greg Brunner took over as the company’s interim CFO on Nov. 3, the filing said.

A jaw-dropping concert:U2 brings swagger, iconic songs to Sphere Las Vegas

Dolan: Vegas Sphere has long-term value

During the latest quarter, the company made $4.1 million in event revenue and $2.6 million from advertising and suite licensing from the sphere’s giant outdoor screen.

Following the news of the operating loss, CEO James Dolan told shareholders that the company is building positive momentum and is positioned to drive long-term value.

The approximately $2.3 billion arena opened to the public with the first spectacular show of U2’s multi-month residency. The concert surprised attendees and social media with the band’s use of Sphere’s groundbreaking LED and audio system.

Dolan said, “The incredible response to U2’s performance at the Sphere has increased interest in the artist community about playing the venue and we are in talks with artists across a range of genres to discuss runs of different lengths. also includes.” “We look forward to hosting two additional residencies in the second half of this fiscal year and look forward to sharing more details.”

Before opening night, the giant orb wowed the Vegas crowd by showcasing stunning visuals from its exterior LED system. The building also used its giant screen for promotional deals for YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket and Universal Pictures’ animated film “Trolls Band Together.”

The company said ticket sales at the venue for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming “Postcards from Earth” experience occurred in the current quarter and were not reflected in the latest report.

‘Hello, humans’:Meet Aura, Las Vegas Sphere’s humanoid robot designed to help guests

Source: www.usatoday.com