Owner says upstate restaurant will soon close

After 60 years, South Carolina restaurant is closing up shop, owner says

UPDATED: 4:40 PM EDT October 27, 2023

This weekend, a restaurant in Greenville County, South Carolina that has been in business for 60 years will serve its last customer.

One of the owners of Sandy Flat Café, located at the intersection of Highways 290, 253 – or Mountain View Road – and Keller Road in Taylors, said employees were told about the closing earlier this month.

Mike Carlton said his parents opened the restaurant and gas station in 1963.

He and his brother continued the business, but he says they have grown much older and are now “moving on to a different stage in life.”

Some employees tell WYFF News 4 they have been there for decades.

The restaurant will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, but the gas station will remain open.

Source: www.wyff4.com