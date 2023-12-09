Owen Says Taylor Swift's Erasure Tour Kickoff Was 'Surreal': 'Please Pinch Me' (Exclusive)

During his first sound test, the singer-songwriter thought, “This can’t be real,” he recalled telling people at Jingle Ball NYC.

Michael Locicano/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Owen told People that opening for Taylor Swift was a “surreal” experience.

Owen may have finished his tour with Taylor Swift in August, but it’s still a “pinch me” moment for the rising star.

Born Christian Owens, the singer-songwriter — and Swift’s former backup dancer, 33 — reflected on his tenure as the Eras tour opener with People at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday.

Owen said he thought about how far he had come “every day” during the tour this summer, but he was especially anxious when rehearsing before fans arrived.

RELATED: Taylor Swift got in shape for her Erasure Tour by running on the treadmill every day — while singing her entire set list

“The sound checks when the stadiums were empty and it’s just me there and I’m walking through it, it’s unreal,” he told People .

“I think the first soundcheck, I was like, ‘Please pinch me. This can’t be real,’” the “Baby Girl” singer said. “I think it’s always that moment. “