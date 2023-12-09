December 9, 2023
Owen Says Taylor Swift's Erasure Tour Kickoff Was 'Surreal': 'Please Pinch Me' (Exclusive)


During his first sound test, the singer-songwriter thought, “This can’t be real,” he recalled telling people at Jingle Ball NYC.

Michael Locicano/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Owen told People that opening for Taylor Swift was a “surreal” experience.

Owen may have finished his tour with Taylor Swift in August, but it’s still a “pinch me” moment for the rising star.

Born Christian Owens, the singer-songwriter — and Swift’s former backup dancer, 33 — reflected on his tenure as the Eras tour opener with People at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday.

Owen said he thought about how far he had come “every day” during the tour this summer, but he was especially anxious when rehearsing before fans arrived.

RELATED: Taylor Swift got in shape for her Erasure Tour by running on the treadmill every day — while singing her entire set list

“The sound checks when the stadiums were empty and it’s just me there and I’m walking through it, it’s unreal,” he told People .

“I think the first soundcheck, I was like, ‘Please pinch me. This can’t be real,’” the “Baby Girl” singer said. “I think it’s always that moment. “

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Owen performing at the iHeartRadio 2023 NYC Jingle Ball Pre-Show.

This feeling continued even after the Swifties arrived at the venues, recalling, "And then the stadium fills up and the music – it's just surreal."

When asked how his upcoming project – a "rock/R&B-type" EP Change He told Z100 – As for whether he would carve out his own identity as a solo artist, Owen told People, "You know, I guess we'll have to see and find out!"

He added, "But I just hope that everybody's watching and interested, you know?"

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Accidentally Swallowed a Bug During Chicago Era Tour Show: 'Delicious'

Before joining the Era Tour as an opener – alongside artists including Paramore, Haim and Sabrina Carpenter – Owen was an integral part of two Swift eras. during Prestige He joined her on tour as a dancer and Lover She starred in the music video of the album's title track.

When artist collaborations went beyond Swift's work Midnight The songwriter helped Owen get his record deal with Republic Records.

"She actually contacted the head of the Republic herself on my behalf, which was kind of crazy," she previously revealed during an Instagram Live.

Owen has since expressed his gratitude for the "Karma" singer several times on social media.

When he first announced he would be joining the tour in November 2022, the singer wrote, "Honestly I have no words and I can't believe I'm making this announcement… I'm so excited about this." Very blessed and grateful for the opportunity."

"Thank you @taylorswift a million times!!!" He continued. "Come see me opening for Taylor Swift on 'The Eras Tour' next year! Can't wait to perform for you guys and be a part of all this greatness!! It's truly a dream."

He further added, "Thank you all for the support.. I am still working! I can't wait to jam with you all at the show and share more music with you soon! 🌹🌹♥️♥️ #TSTheErasTour."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reigns! Pop superstar tops People's list of the most interesting people of 2023

In August, after finishing his time on the Eras Tour, the singer shared a video documenting his final show, in which he yelled at the camera, "Eras, I love you!"

"What a journey it's been… thank you @taylorswift for changing my life so many times," she wrote in the caption. "I feel like it's very rare to meet such genuine souls.. I'm so blessed to have you as a friend in my life."

In October, the "Rest of My Life" musician thanked the singer once again after attending the star-studded premiere of her concert film. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Along with a clip of them on the red carpet, Owen wrote, "Thank you @taylorswift for an amazing night! And congratulations to you and everyone involved! The movie looks amazing yo! Everyone make sure you go see this magical lady! 🌹#taylorswift #tstheerastour #eras."

